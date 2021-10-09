Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre Will Return To Live Performance With WHEN THE LIGHT GOES OUT: SPIRITS, SOULS, AND SPOOKY TALES in Brooklyn Parks

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre was recognized for When the Light Goes Out: Spirits, Souls, and Spooky Tales, which will bring a new theatrical performance piece to the Fort Greene neighborhood in Brooklyn on 10/29-10/31, performances beginning at 6 PM.

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre is one of 3,000 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Hedgepig Ensemble (www.hedgepigensemble.org) celebrates legacy and a tradition of ghost stories in When the Light Goes Out: Spirits, Souls, and Spooky Tales, created by the Ensemble. Performances are October 29th-31st at South Oxford Park, Ronald McNair Park, and Cuyler Gore Park (respectively). To reserve a free spot, visit https://tinyurl.com/lightgoesout.

How do we connect with those no longer with us? What lurks in the shadows? What scares us? These are the questions the ensemble explores in When the Light Goes Out--all while giving you a good Halloween scare. This show has a suggested rating of PG-13.

Artistic Director, Mary Candler, says, "After nearly two seasons of virtual programming -- including successful Expand The Canon list festivals and the premiere of a holiday classic--we are thrilled to finally return to live performances with this unique, evocative, and spooky new piece. It's a joy to watch our ensemble come together to create something bespoke for Fort Greene."

Hedgepig's ensemble of actors is the foundation of the cast and creative team. Featuring: Madeline Egan Addis+, Royston Scott+, Basil Rodericks*+, Desirée Baxter*+, Shannon Corenthin+, Dorothea Gloria*+

The production team includes Skye Pagon+ (director), Becca Kaplan (stage manager), Gagarin+ (dramaturg), Rachel Schmeling+ (producer), Mary Candler*+ (artistic director)

+member of Hedgepig's ensemble *appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association