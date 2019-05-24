HOT TEENS Get Ready for Summer Vacation in Upcoming Stand-Up Show

Get sweaty with Brooklyn comedians Mary Houlihan and Ian Lockwood in their sexy stand up show/play hybrid HOT TEENS, coming to the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on June 1st.

"Hot teenagers Mary and Ian host a hilarious stand up show. But with constant, sexy drama in their glamorous lives, can they hold the show together?

This month on HOT TEENS:

Summer Vacation: Wahoo! It's summer vacation! Ian's off to Europe, the Maldives, and more, and Mary is off to... the swimming hole. But how will separate summers affect their friendship? Will they return too different to stay friends?"

Featuring stand up, characters & bits from the best comedians in NYC and beyond:

Julio Torres (SNL, HBO's Los Espookys), Brett Davis (The Special Without Brett Davis, Comedy Central Comics to Watch), Joe Rumrill (Cartoon Monsoon, The Chris Gethard Show), Simple Town (Adult Swim).

Performance location:

Brooklyn Comedy Collective

579 Metropolitan Ave,

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Performance dates: SAT 6/1 @ 9:30 PM

For ticket info please visit https://www.brooklyncc.com/show-schedule/hot-teens-june2019.







