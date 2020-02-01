Fringe and Fur Presents THE HOPELESSLY HOPELESS STORY OF ALL GOOD GIRLS

Fringe and Fur will premiere The Hopelessly Hopeless Story of All Good Girls at The Brick Theater in Williamsburg. This production will announce The Brick's inaugural season under new artistic leadership.

The Hopelessly Hopeless Story of All Good Girls is a play with film and music. The play explores the inner lives of two women- a grandmother and granddaughter- who have experienced an unspeakable loss. They live in a ranch house together, trapped in Colorado, and ruled by their inherited domestic rituals. They go to the store, they dress up in fancy clothes, they smoke cigarettes, they sink into depression, they dread the phone's ringing, and they drink very tall glasses of whole milk. All is revealed when they are visited by the Woman Next Door.

Merging film clips, movement, and scripted dialogues with texts from Adrienne Rich, Gloria Steinem, Julie London, Judy Garland, and Andy Warhol in the tradition of Kathy Acker, the characters' identities blur as they seek a more fulfilling way to exist.

The ranch house, both a solace and a prison, serves as a setting to explore dread of the domestic, empty suburban lifestyles, and the violent alienation just beneath the surface of American culture.

The Hopelessly Hopeless Story of All Good Girls features Kelsey Lurie, Lilja Owsley, and Violet Wang.

The creative team includes Genée Coreno (director and writer), Cara Cincione (Stage Manager), Emily Greco (Set Design), Marika Kent (Lighting Design), Dena Kopolovich (Video Design), and Margaret Montagna (Sound Design).

BOX OFFICE: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1024223 or www.fringeandfur.org





