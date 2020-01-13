Center for Performance Research Has Announced Spring 2020 Season

Center for Performance Research, which supports the development of new works in contemporary dance, performance and related forms is thrilled to announce Dean Moss has been named the organization's Spring 2020 Technical Resident. Dean Moss will be in residence May 4-10 developing Your marks and surface, an evening length solo premiering November 5-7, 2020 at Danspace Project. The Technical Residency program is part of CPR's 20202 Spring Season spanning from February to May 2020. The season includes New Voices in Live Performance (NViLP), a weekend long event March 27-29, 2020 curated by Benedict Ngyuen; Spring Movement, a three day interdisciplinary performance festival of new work; Performance Studio Open House, work-in-progress showings curated by a rotating roster of CPR staff and affiliates; and Performance Philosophy Reading Group, a monthly reading group series co-hosted by select CPR Artists-in-Residence. CPR will hold their annual benefit on April 14, 2020 and for the first time ever, CPR will host a live staging of Dance Union Podcast with creators J.Bouey, CPR 2020 Artist-in-Residence, and CPR affiliate Melanie Greene.

Located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, CPR supports the development of new works in contemporary dance, performance and related forms. Curated programs focus on rehearsal and residency support, generating time and space for research and dialogue, and providing public presentation opportunities. Over the last decade, CPR has supported more than 1700 artists in the development of dance and performance projects, while exposing local audiences to contemporary artistic process through performances and work-in-progress showings, salon style discussions, and symposia. Visit cprnyc.org for more information.

FEATURED CPR PROGRAMS AND EVENTS, SPRING 2020

PUBLIC PROGRAMS

New Voices in Live Performance - March 27 - 29, 2020

Tickets: sliding scale $5-$15; available online in February

New Voices in Live Performance invites curators to shape a weekend of performances and events at CPR that highlight creative practices in dance, theater, and performance art. On March 27 - 29, Benedict Nguyen will curate cadavre exquis: an iteration of soft bodies in hard places with collaborators Malcom-x Betts, Ogemdi Ude, and Stephanie George in response to the Spring Equinox.

Spring Movement - April 9 - 11, 2020 | 7:30pm

Tickets: $10 / $8.50 Students, Seniors and IDNYC holders

An annual festival of dance and performance, Spring Movement provides an opportunity for audiences to experience a range of work engaged in contemporary choreographic practice. Participants are selected from an open call by a panel of peer artists. Spring Movement 2020 selected artists will be announced by February 20, 2020.

CPR Annual Benefit - April 14, 2020 | 7pm

Tickets become available online in March

An evening of performances, mingling, and hors d'oeuvres honoring two individuals who've made a significant impact on the NYC dance community. All funds raised will aid CPR's mission in supporting the development of new works in contemporary dance, performance and related forms. Honorees will be announced in February.

DANCE UNION PODCAST live staging - April 30, 2020 | 7:30pm

Hosted by J. Bouey and Melanie Greene

Tickets become available online in March

The Dance Union podcast captures timely and ephemeral conversations within dance communities to insight more transparent discourse in the field. Hosts and dance artists J. Bouey and Melanie Greene invite guests to chat and kiki about their experiences in dance with explicit consideration to center the voices of people marginalized by race, gender identity, economic status, sexuality, age, physical abilities, and spiritual practices. The Dance Union Podcast celebrates equity and inclusion by cultivating space to build relationships, strategies, and sustainability practices to not only survive but thrive in the dance world. Visit jbouey.com/podcast/ for more information

Performance Studio Open House Series - Monthly on Tuesdays | 8pm

Tickets: Suggested Donation

This series, curated by a CPR staff member or affiliate each month, provides opportunities for artists to share works-in-progress with an audience and engage the public in the process of developing new dance and movement-based works. Showings are followed by a discussion with the artists, curator, and audience. Selected works represent a broad constituency of artists affiliated with CPR and the broader dance and performance community.

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Curated by Deborah Conton

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Curated by Tatyana Tenenbaum

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Curated by Movement Research featuring 2018 Artists in Residence

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Curated by Remi Harris

Performance Philosophy Reading Group - Monthly on Wednesdays | 6:30pm

Free with RSVP

CPR's Performance Philosophy Reading Group is a monthly reading group series co-hosted by select CPR Artists-in-Residence and presented in conjunction with the international research network, Performance Philosophy. Each month, we read exhilarating and thought-provoking texts by key Performance Philosophy scholars as a springboard into generative discussion and thought-experimentation. Performance Philosophy is a relatively new field of exploration that seeks to rethink what precisely thinking is. In this series of reading groups, we will engage with texts in whatever way seems most productive.

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with Parijat Desai

Wednesday, March 28, 2020 with Antonio Ramos

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 with Stuart B Meyers

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with Dean Moss

RESIDENCY PROGRAMS

Technical Artist-in-Residence: Dean Moss - May 4 - 10, 2020

CPR's Technical Residency program addresses the lack of advanced technical support available to New York performing artists. This program provides New York City based artists with the unique opportunity for one week of unrestricted access to its theater, technical director, and technical resources during the development of new work. This spring, CPR welcomes Dean Moss as its Technical Resident as they develop Your marks and surface premiering November 5-7, 2020 at Danspace Project.



Made possible by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation through the Dance/NYC's New York City Dance Rehearsal Space Subsidy Program, and additional support from the Howard Gilman Foundation and NYSCA, CPR's Artist-in-Residence program provides ten artists with 150 subsidized rehearsal hours and a $1,000 stipend. Artists have opportunities to share their current practice with the larger CPR and NYC dance communities, participate in CPR's community engagement platforms, and receive complimentary time in CPR's studios to share their practice with other AiRs. After a piloted open call application and peer artist panel reviewed process for the first time in CPR history, the following 2020 Artists-in-Residence were selected: J. Bouey, mayfield brooks, cruz control collective, Parijat Desai, Stuart B Meyers, Christopher Unperez Núñez, Londs Reuter, Cyrah Ward, Nami Yamamoto, and Lu Yim.

In addition to the Dance/NYC's New York City Dance Rehearsal Space Subsidy Program, made possible by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, CPR is grateful for the support of other prominent funders including Brooklyn Arts Council, The Doris Duke Foundation, The Ford Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, New York Community Trust, as well as generous individual donors.





