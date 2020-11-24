Center for Performance Research Announces New Executive Director

CPR - Center for Performance Research, which supports the development of new works in contemporary dance, performance, and related forms, welcomes Alexandra Rosenberg as its new Executive Director. Ms. Rosenberg joined the organization in mid-November following a competitive search and application process conducted by the Board of Directors. In her new role Ms. Rosenberg will lead all aspects of the organization and manage and oversee CPR's operations and programs.



"Center for Performance Research is thrilled to welcome Alexandra as its new Executive Director," said Nick Hockens, President of the Board of Directors. "Since its inception CPR has been committed to providing space and resources for the research and development of new works in performance and during these uncertain and challenging times, we knew we needed to find a leader that could not only guide the organization forward, but ensure that it remains vibrant for the artists and communities we serve. Alexandra's deep personal commitment and varied and extensive history of working with artists to help them realize their vision will benefit many more artists in the years ahead, and we look forward to partnering with her to continue to serve the performance community."

Ms. Rosenberg said, "I couldn't be more excited and honored to be joining CPR, and to build on its rich history of supporting artists in researching, developing, analyzing, and sharing their artistic practice. This is such a pivotal-and yes, challenging-moment for the arts, and for live performance in particular, but amidst this I am energized by our staff and Board, and by our community of artists, to find meaningful and creative ways to continue CPR's important work of providing critical resources for artists, inviting experimentation and risk at the very edges of performance, and celebrating all forms of movement, embodiment, experience, and exchange."

For the past three years, CPR has flourished under the leadership of outgoing Executive Director Dr. Charlotte Farrell. In her honor, the Board of Directors and staff of CPR have established Charlotte's Fund to support the Performance Philosophy Reading Group, a program that Dr. Farrell initiated as one of her many contributions to the artists and community of CPR.

Ms. Rosenberg will build on the growth that Dr. Farrell generated, and is excited to continue to create and support programs for the exploration of dance and performance in new and innovative ways. During this transition, CPR's program and administrative staff has remained hard at work ensuring the continued success of programming, issuing in a new line of virtual programs, including Virtual Pop Up and online webinars, while ongoing programs such as Performance Studio Open House and the Performance Philosophy Reading Group are also finding new light in virtual space.



The forthcoming year will include a new season of public programming, virtual or safely distanced, and continued support of artistic research and cultural exchange by offering time, space, and other resources to artists and CPR's larger community. CPR continues to actively and closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and remains committed to providing safe and engaging programming to the community. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

