Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Center For Performance Research Announces 2023 Spring Season

The season features performances, workshops, discussion, installations, and exhibitions with CPR Artists-in-Residence and an expansive network of artists.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Center For Performance Research Announces 2023 Spring Season

Center for Performance Research, which supports the development and incubation of new work in dance, performance, and time-based art, has announced its 2023 Spring Season.The season features performances, workshops, discussion, installations, and exhibitions with CPR Artists-in-Residence and an expansive network of artists, collectives, organizations, and guest curators.

"This spring at CPR, multimedia and multisensory artists are experimenting with relationships between sound, the body, and language/text/writing, acknowledging their inevitable subjection to translation, and surrendering to the grief and loss that accompany transformation," says Anna Muselmann, CPR Programs Manager. "This season's constellation of programs explores queer intimacies, sonic meditations, healing rituals, and group sculptural events, capturing an emergent longing for intimate community and collective resilience."

With continued focus on providing open-ended platforms and resources for CPR Artists-in-Residence to develop and share their work and practice, 2022 AiRs Ayano Elson and Pioneers Go East Collective and 2023 AiRs Orlando Hernández, LILLETH, Eleanor Kipping, andAlex Romania will share work at various stages of development as part of CPR's resident artist-focused Sunday Salon program.

For Open Studios, guest curators Ethan Philbrick, Benjamin Akio Kimitch, Malcolm-x Betts, and 2023 AiR Beth Gill will organize shared evenings of work-in-development with a focus on critical feedback, expanding CPR's orbit of experimental artists. Maintaining CPR's commitment to creative inquiry and knowledge exchange, Performance Philosophy Reading Group will invite conversations with Subtext: Queer Theory Reading Group, and with CPR 2023 AiRs Raymond Pinto, who will examine the body as a site of reading, and x, who will look at the revolutionary potential between queer/trans performance and abolition. Additional workshops offered by 2023 AiRs include explorations in moving and sonic meditations with LILLETH and a research-based workshop with Beth Gill that plays with visualization and duration to create group sculptural events.

Additional presentations include Barnett Cohen's noposition nolocation, which was originally curated for CPR's Fall Movement in 2022, but canceled due to Covid-19; a multimedia workshop performance of Birdsong by longtime CPR artist Emily Wexler; a co-presentation with The Bushwick Starr, hosting their Starr Reading Series for the second year at CPR; and CPR's fourth co-presentation with ISSUE Project Room to develop work by ISSUE resident artists.

All of CPR's 2023 Spring Season programs are free or 'pay what you can' with a free option, and take place at CPR's fully-accessible venue at 361 Manhattan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, aside from two virtual gatherings of Performance Philosophy Reading Group.

CPR's 2023 Spring Season is organized by Alexandra Rosenberg, Executive Director and Anna Muselmann, Programs Manager.

A full calendar of programs as part of CPR's 2023 Spring Season is available at www.cprnyc.org/event-calendar, and all tickets are available on Eventbrite at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222421®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fcc%2Fcprs-2023-spring-season-1694139?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




The Pickle Twins To Play In Split Bill At The Brick In Williamsburg in March Photo
The Pickle Twins To Play In Split Bill At The Brick In Williamsburg in March
Katharine Scarborough and Tim Girrbach's The Pickle Twins will play in a split bill with Fran Pado's Floodpants at The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY, March 15-18 at 8:00 PM.
Brooklyn Botanic Garden & Metropolis Ensemble Present BIOPHONY: SOUNDGARDEN Photo
Brooklyn Botanic Garden & Metropolis Ensemble Present BIOPHONY: SOUNDGARDEN
Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Metropolis Ensemble has announced Biophony: SoundGarden, an immersive soundbath experience created by composer Ricardo Romaneiro for Brooklyn Botanic Garden's conservatories taking place on February 11 and 12, 2023.
JACK Launches Its 2023 Spring/Summer Season! Photo
JACK Launches Its 2023 Spring/Summer Season!
Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK shines a light on healing and renewed connection in their 2023 spring-summer–season!
The Headhunters 50th Anniversary Tour Comes To The Brooklyn Bowl Photo
The Headhunters 50th Anniversary Tour Comes To The Brooklyn Bowl
The Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg, New York, welcomes The Headhunters. The legendary jazz band originally formed by Herbie Hancock will perform at the Brooklyn Bowl on Thursday, February 9th, at 8 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Center For Performance Research Announces 2023 Spring SeasonCenter For Performance Research Announces 2023 Spring Season
February 1, 2023

Center for Performance Research, which supports the development and incubation of new work in dance, performance, and time-based art, has announced its 2023 Spring Season.
The Pickle Twins To Play In Split Bill At The Brick In Williamsburg in MarchThe Pickle Twins To Play In Split Bill At The Brick In Williamsburg in March
February 1, 2023

Katharine Scarborough and Tim Girrbach's The Pickle Twins will play in a split bill with Fran Pado's Floodpants at The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY, March 15-18 at 8:00 PM.
Brooklyn Botanic Garden & Metropolis Ensemble Present BIOPHONY: SOUNDGARDENBrooklyn Botanic Garden & Metropolis Ensemble Present BIOPHONY: SOUNDGARDEN
February 1, 2023

Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Metropolis Ensemble has announced Biophony: SoundGarden, an immersive soundbath experience created by composer Ricardo Romaneiro for Brooklyn Botanic Garden's conservatories taking place on February 11 and 12, 2023.
JACK Launches Its 2023 Spring/Summer Season!JACK Launches Its 2023 Spring/Summer Season!
January 27, 2023

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK shines a light on healing and renewed connection in their 2023 spring-summer–season!
The Headhunters 50th Anniversary Tour Comes To The Brooklyn BowlThe Headhunters 50th Anniversary Tour Comes To The Brooklyn Bowl
January 27, 2023

The Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg, New York, welcomes The Headhunters. The legendary jazz band originally formed by Herbie Hancock will perform at the Brooklyn Bowl on Thursday, February 9th, at 8 pm.
share