S T A R R Busby Builds Revolutionary Communal Healing Space At JACK In August

Award-winning composer S T A R R Busby builds a revolutionary communal healing space at JACK with Working Up A Surrender: Collective Healing Experiments, running August 15 - August 18, 2024.

Working Up A Surrender: Collective Healing Experiments is an offering in support of community building and collective liberation that explores the question 'How can we center connection and care in a rapidly changing world?' by actively providing the Clinton Hill/Bed Stuy community (and beyond) a space to relax, listen deeply, and recharge.

Part 1 will transform JACK into a soothing space somewhere near the intersection of a spa and a science lab. Guests will be given a private space to listen to a guided meditation with somatic gestures followed by one of 5 tracks from S T A R R 's upcoming EP - “Working Up A Surrender”. After listening, guests will be invited to report synesthetic responses, and parts of their body they associate with the song, as well as provided free writing space for any emotional responses or thoughts. All of this feedback will be compiled and synthesized into a mean corresponding frequency for each song.

Part 2 will transform the space into an opalescent dream space where each song will be performed infused with the determined frequency. In other words - Your responses help create the music.

Community Offering

Dates & Times:

Thursday, August 8th from 2:00pm-6:00pm

Friday, August 9th from 2:00pm-6:00pm

Saturday, August 10th from 11:00am - 3:00pm

Sunday, August 11th from 11:00am- 3:00pm

Register HERE in advance.

Performance Dates & Times:

Thursday, August 15th at 7:30pm

Friday, August 16th at 7:30pm

Saturday, August 17th at 3:00pm

Saturday, August 17th at 7:30pm

Tickets:

$15 - $50 (sliding scale), available HERE

As one small step of extending gratitude towards the indigenous communities whose lands we occupy, 5% of all JACK's Box Office proceeds will be redistributed to Lenni Lenapexkweyok a collection of Lenape matriarchs organizing to increase Lenape presence in their homeland immediately and in the long term. This effort is being stewarded by River Whittle, community liaison for Emily Johnson/Catalyst and the Branch of Knowledge.

Location: 20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton - Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave. https://www.jackny.org/visit-us.

About the Artist:

S T A R R Busby (Lead Artist: Working Up a Surrender - all pronouns offered respectfully) is a Black experimental artist committed to the liberation of all people. S T A R R will release a debut album in 2024 and is the lead singer of dance&b band People's Champs. Her additional composition credits include: nicHi douglas's (pray) (Ars Nova) and Aleshea Harris's On Sugarland (New York Theater Workshop). They have performed at spaces worldwide including: The Museum of Modern Art, LaMama, American Repertory Theater, Graz Sterischer Herbst, Apollo Live Cafe, The Royal Swedish Academy of Music, Spoleto Festival dei due di Mondi, Carnegie Hall, and The Shed. They have supported artists such as: The Gorillaz, Esperanza Spalding, Son Lux, Kimbra, Alice Smith, and Quelle Chris. S T A R R serves as a teaching artist at Carnegie Hall and Long Island University.

About JACK:

JACK is an award-winning multidisciplinary performance meets civic space in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. JACK was created to fuel experiments in art and activism, collaborating with artists and neighbors to build a more just and vibrant society. We present over 75 shows a year in music, dance and theater and hosts conversations on issues that are vital to the local community. JACK's programming centers artists of color and those dedicated to our collective liberation.

