Photos: Conspiracy Theory Drama CON Premieres Off-Broadway

JCS Theater Company has released photos of Jake Shore’s CON. This new drama about the impact of conspiracy theories will begin performances July 19 at Brooklyn Art Haus in Williamsburg.

Aiden lost his father on 9/11. Because no remains were ever identified, Aiden refuses to believe that his dad is dead. When Aiden turns to conspiracy theories in search of truth, his discoveries push him to the absolute brink. CON is a drama about how trauma becomes intrinsically part of who we are, and about whether we can trust the most essential boundaries of existence and reality.

Directed by Paul Smithyman, CON stars Tracey Beltrano, Miguel Bertrand, Isaac J. Conner and Leyah Rose with lighting by Yang Yu, costumes by Aiden Griffiths, set by Paul Smithyman and stage management by Samantha L. Robbins.

CON runs July 19 – August 11, Fridays at 7:30pm & Saturdays at 2pm with additional performances Thursday, August 8 at 7:30pm and Sunday, August 11 at 2pm. Brooklyn Art Haus is located at 24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11211 – accessible from the L train at Lorimer Street or J train at Marcy Avenue. Tickets are $25, available at www.bkarthaus.com (https://www.stellartickets.com/o/brooklyn-art-haus--2/events/con).

.Photo Credit: John Robert Hoffman.

Tracey Beltrano & Miguel Bertrand

Isaac J. Conner & Miguel Bertrand

Tracey Beltrano & Miguel Bertrand

Miguel Bertrand

Leyah Rose, Isaac J. Conner & Miguel Bertrand

Miguel Bertrand & Tracey Beltrano

Isaac J. Conner, Miguel Bertrand & Tracey Beltrano

Miguel Bertrand

