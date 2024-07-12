Abbey Theater Of Dublin Presents Pre-Professional Productions of AMERICAN IDIOT & ALICE BY HEART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present two pre-professional productions; "American Idiot," from the seven-time Grammy-nominated band Green Day, and "Alice by Heart," from the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of 'Spring Awakening' and 'Waitress'.

Performances for "American Idiot" take place Aug. 8, 10, 11, 14, 16 & 17 at 7 p.m.; Performances for "Alice by Heart" takes place Aug. 9 & 15, at 7 p.m. Aug. 10-11 & 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for each production are $20 and are available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater/upcoming-shows/. Exclusive to these productions, patrons can see both shows on the same day for $10 off.

In "American Idiot," Green Day's powerhouse album is brought to life in this electric-rock musical of youthful disillusion. Johnny, Tunny and Will struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged. An energy-fueled rock opera, "American Idiot" features little dialogue and instead relies on the lyrics from Green Day's groundbreaking album to execute the storyline.

In "Alice by Heart," Alice Spencer's budding teen life is turned upside down in the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

"The Abbey Theater of Dublin is excited to expand our award-winning pre-professional program this summer." says the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Supervisor Joe Bishara. "Between the edgy, rock ballads of 'American Idiot' and the heartbreaking escapism of 'Alice by Heart,' our students will share the full scope of their talent with audiences while growing as collaborators and storytellers."

The cast for "American Idiot" is as follows:

Lev Hund (Johnny)

Eric Lavery (Tunny)

Brady Williams (Will)

Nicolas Brunet (St. Jimmy)

Bella Mytinger (Heather)

Logan Melick (Whatsername)

Angelina Powell (Whatsername)

Emma Shachter (Extraordinary Girl)

Ava Rogers (Alysha)

Brice Barta (Ensemble)

Lily Comisar (Ensemble)

Sam Hardjono (Ensemble)

Leah Levingston (Ensemble)

Ainsley Mustard (Ensemble)

Connor Paap (Ensemble)

Elsa Westover (Ensemble)

The cast for "Alice by Heart" is as follows:

Natalie Cottrell (Alice Spencer)

Ainsley Mustard (Mock Mock Mock Mock Turtle/Ensemble/Alice Spencer US)

Bryce Barta (Alfred Hallman/White Rabbit/March Hare)

Drew Wintersteller (Alfred Hallman/White Rabbit/March Hare)

Angelina Powell (Red Cross Nurse/Queen of Hearts)

Ava Rogers (Nigel/Dormouse Red Cross nurse US/Queen of Hearts US)

Eric Lavery (Harold Pudding/Mad Hatter)

Bella Mytinger (Harold Pudding/Mad Hatter US)

Regan James (Tabatha/Cheshire Cat)

Miles Prince (Dodgy/Duchess)

Toby Foley (Mock Mock Mock Turtle/Knave of Hearts/Ensemble Dodgy/Duchess US)

Logan Melick (Clarissa/Queen of Diamonds)

Alyssa Andresen (Clarissa/Queen of Diamonds US)

Maggie Zhang (Nigel/Dormouse)

Eric Zhang (Angus/Caterpillar)

Brady Williams (Dr. Butridge/King of Hearts/Jabberwocky)

Emma Mytinger (Young Alice/Ensemble)

Jackson Adams (Young Alfred/Ensemble)

Elisabeth Black (Ensemble)

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

Comments