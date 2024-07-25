Narrows Community Theater Produces Two Summer Musicals SEUSSICAL & CARRIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn's oldest operating community theater, Narrows Community Theater, is currently in production on two very exciting upcoming summer musicals. Having just celebrated their iconic 50th season in 2023, NCT has gained a reputation as being the premier destination for Broadway caliber productions in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, while producing between 2-3 mainstage shows a year.

Typically summer has been reserved for their youth productions. The popularity has grown to such a degree that NCT is breaking new ground by producing 2 shows for the youth in the community.

"NCT is proud to be producing two shows this summer," says newly appointed NCT President Marla Gotay. "One is "Seussical, the Musical" featuring children from 8-16 years old. The other is "Carrie, the Musical '' which features our young adult members ages 16-25, who showed such excitement when we announced our intentions, drawing over 80 auditioners. Many of these talented young adults will be off to college in the fall and won't be able to participate in our mainstage productions."

The director of "Carrie" Joanne Centeno has been an active member of NCT for the past 7 years. "Her role as director of our Young Adult Show is admirable, as she is super passionate and organized and got the show up in 4 weeks time," boasts Gotay.

"Initially, I wanted to direct a show for the age group of actors that had outgrown the summer youth shows and were not able to do the adult shows because of College commitments" says first time director Centeno. "I grew up performing in NCT summer youth shows and remain a product of this community. I knew this would be an awesome opportunity for this age group to share the stage together. NCT has fostered such amazing talent."

"Seussical" director Chris Carver has become a regular around NCT working with the company a record setting 5 times. However this is his first time directing a NCT youth production. "We are thrilled that Chris has become part of our NCT family." raves Gotay. "Each of his productions for us have been unbelievably successful."

"I am so excited to return to NCT for this beautiful show," says Carver. "This is my 5th time directing for this wonderful company; and it truly feels like home. While this is my first youth show with NCT, I am overjoyed with this cast. Even though these actors are age 15 and under, I have treated them with the same expectations I would adults and they have shown total professionalism."

Carver had many kind words for his fellow NCT director. "I couldn't be more excited and proud of Joanne for what she has accomplished with "Carrie". I have always known Joanne would be a terrific director and am so happy she has made the most of this opportunity."

Centeno also had favorable words in return for Carver. "I worked as Stage Manager for Chris' last several shows at NCT. Under his tutelage, I learned more than any theater class has taught me. His approach is unique and he encompasses aspects of a show that you typically wouldn't expect. He never falls short. He cares about his cast and about the quality of the production. "Carrie" will be my first show as a director for NCT, and my goal is to provide the audience with the same caliber of production!! If you're an NCT enthusiast, you will recognize us all."

"Carrie" runs Aug 2nd -4th at the Fort Hamilton Army Base Theater with Music direction by Jorden Amir

"Seussical" runs Sept 6th-15th at the Fort Hamilton Army Base Theater with Music direction by Josh Eiger

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at nctheaterny.com

