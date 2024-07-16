Debra Monk- Led HOLD To Premiere At The Greenpoint Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HOLD, led by Tony and Emmy Award-winner Debra Monk will premiere at the Greenpoint Film Festival on August 8th, 2024.

Monk plays “Virginia,” a family matriarch trying to hold on to her beloved status quo when extenuating circumstances bring her adult daughter, Julia, back home. Personalities collide after a phone call propels mother and daughter to a moment of reckoning. On a morning that is both ordinary and extraordinary, Virginia and Julia's hands are forced as they must test the ties that bind.

Joining Monk in the cast are Celia Au (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Martin Fisher (American Rust), John Jellison (Evil), and Kelly Strandemo (Cardiff).

Heiress Productions and Volta teamed together to produce HOLD, a narrative short directed by Josiah Junqueira Spencer and written by Kelly Strandemo

Spencer states: “Directing HOLD was a deeply personal journey for me, shaped by my recent life experiences. The script resonated with me, capturing the layers of tension, unspoken emotions, and the blend of mundane and profound conversations that arise during challenging times. HOLD explores how difficult moments can foster deeper empathy and personal growth within a family.”

Now in its 13th Year, the Greenpoint Film Festival seeks to create a focal point in critically-acclaimed, thought-provoking, and upcoming filmmakers while simultaneously pushing the envelope in the local community and beyond. The festival is inspired by the stories yet untold and focuses on giving voices to the voiceless in the filmmaking industry while simultaneously bringing together the dazzling neighborhood of Greenpoint located in North Brooklyn.

More information on HOLD can be found online at holdshortfilm.com. HOLD is produced by Heiress Productions, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization committed to producing dynamic theatre and film while raising cancer awareness and relief funds (heiressproductions.com), and by Volta, an award-winning NYC-based production company (madebyvolta.com).

Ticketing and festival information can be found on Greenpoint Film Festival’s website at greepointfilmfestival.org.