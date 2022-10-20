Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Center For Performance Research Announces 2023 Artists-in-Residence

Selected artists include Benae Beamon, Krystal Collins, Beth Gill, Orlando Hernández, Eleanor Kipping, LILLETH, Raymond Pinto, Alex Romania, Oskar Sinclair, and x.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Center for Performance Research has announced the ten artists selected for its 2023 Artist-in-Residence Program. Now in its 12th year, this year-long residency supports artists working within various perspectives of contemporary dance, performance, and time-based forms.

The CPR 2023 Artists-in-Residence are: Benae Beamon, Krystal Collins, Beth Gill, Orlando Hernández, Eleanor Kipping, LILLETH, Raymond Pinto, Alex Romania, Oskar Sinclair, and x.

CPR invites applications for its Artists-in-Residence Program through an open call, which are reviewed by an independent selection panel composed of artists, curators, and community stakeholders, who bring a broad range of perspectives, aesthetics, and approaches to the process. CPR is grateful to this year's selection panel - luciana achugar, J. Bouey, Paul Singh, and Sacha Yanow - for their commitment, care, and thoughtfulness in selecting the 2023 cohort. This year, the panel reviewed nearly 300 applications, an unprecedented 50% increase from the 200 applications that were received for the 2022 residency.

"The 2023 Artist-in-Residence cohort is a dynamic group of experimental artists," says Alexandra Rosenberg, CPR's Executive Director, "each bringing a distinct approach to liveness, form, embodiment, and experience - such as somatic healing, exploring the sacred and the secular in tap dance, sonic trance, manic transcendence, existing in triple and quadruple consciousness, and ritual as resistance. We are beyond excited to welcome these artists to their new creative home at CPR, and to witness what they inspire in themselves, each other, and us."

CPR's Artist-in-Residence (AiR) Program was founded in 2012, and is at the bedrock of CPR's mission to forefront the artistic process, providing artists with the resources, time, and space they need to experiment with their ideas, and creating community around this shared value. The residency seeks to support a wide range of artists, and encourages experimental approaches to content, form, and aesthetic.

AiRs receive heavily subsidized rehearsal space in CPR's studios, a $1,000 stipend, curatorial and production support, and opportunities to present their work in CPR's curated year-round programming. Projects and propositions by AiRs form a central part of CPR's public programs, where CPR can offer flexible platforms for presentation and dialogue that respond to artists' needs at various stages of research and artistic creation.

CPR's AiR Program has supported over 100 residencies since it was established in 2012, with alumni including Rashaun Mitchell + Silas Riener, Christopher "Unpezverde" Nuñez, Sidra Bell, Moriah Evans, mayfield brooks, Mariana Valencia, John Jasperse, Leslie Cuyjet, Kyle Marshall, and many others. For a complete list of current and former CPR AiRs, visit www.cprnyc.org/artist-in-residence.

ABOUT CPR - CENTER FOR PERFORMANCE RESEARCH

CPR - Center for Performance Research is dedicated to supporting artists in the development of new work in contemporary dance and performance. CPR forefronts the artistic process, and upholds a belief that embodied art forms are vital vessels for creativity, connection, and social change. CPR's programs support artistic creation at all stages of development, and provide artists with a wide range of opportunities for development, experimentation, and exchange. Programs are concentrated in three areas: 1) Artistic residency programs which provide creative and professional development support for a diverse range of artists working across an array of contemporary performance practices; 2) Curated and open call public programs that focus on incubation and research, exposing local audiences and the wider NYC arts field to contemporary performance practice and process; and 3) a Subsidized Space Rental Program which ensures that artists can access affordable space for creation and presentation. To learn more about CPR, please visit www.cprnyc.org.

CPR's Artist-in-Residence Program is supported by Dance/NYC's New York City Dance Rehearsal Space Subsidy Program made possible by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The Harkness Foundation for Dance, Howard Gilman Foundation, and Mertz Gilmore Foundation; government support from an American Rescue Plan grant administered by the National Endowment for the Arts to support personnel expenses in response to and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; and many generous individual donors and the CPR Board of Directors.




