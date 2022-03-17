CAROL & MART is Back at The BellHouse

After nearly a 2-year hiatus Carol & Mart is...wait for it...back! And at The BellHouse no less! This Brooklyn-born variety show features the musical stylings of Marty Miller and Caroline Portu as they take us through the unfortunate nightmare that is living in your 20s.

Also featured on this night of comedy and music are Brooklyn-based comics, Julia Shiplett, Karolena Theresa, and more. Come watch them sing, laugh, and try their very best to dance. Not to be dramatic but...you should really come.

Tickets can be purchased here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carol-mart-tickets-211829025317?aff=efbneb