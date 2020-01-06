Brooklyn's On Stage At Kingsborough Announces 2020 Spring Performing Arts Season

On Stage At Kingsborough, a leading performing arts presenter, is pleased to present its Spring 2020 season featuring world class artists from around the globe.On Stage At Kingsborough brings high caliber performing arts to Southern Brooklyn, with a diverse roster of artists spanning multiple genres including cabaret, dance, music, and family programming.

This year marks the 10thanniversary season since Executive Director Anna Becker took the helm of On Stage At Kingsborough and brought a new artistic vision to the Performing Arts Center. In that time, audience numbers have grown exponentially, including a six-fold increase in attendance for mainstage performances. During her tenure, Becker expanded programming to include international dance, theater and a wider variety of music including cabaret, jazz, and rock, along with international holiday celebrations and family entertainment. The breadth of programming adopted an international focus to feature award-winning artists who are masters of their form from around the globe, including from countries such as Russia, China, England, Ireland, Argentina, Spain, Israel and more.

Becker also established the Jazz At The Lighthouse Series, which presents high-quality jazz performances in a nightclub setting in a modern lighthouse on the Kingsborough campus. Additionally, she developed the Artist Residency Program at Kingsborough where dance and theatre artists are given use of the Kingsborough stage to create new works, including world premieres, commissioned productions, and to offer open rehearsals and post-rehearsal discussions between artists and the audience. The program has hosted notable artists including multi-award-winning Camille A. Brown, John Heginbotham, Breton Tyner-Bryan, and RIOULT Dance NY, among others.

This season, Becker has committed On Stage at Kingsborough to continue to present premier artists from around the globe in southern Brooklyn.

Dance and Music - Flamenco Festival New York

To celebrate the 20thanniversary of the world-renowned Flamenco Festival New York, On Stage At Kingsborough has partnered with the festival to present two evenings of world-class flamenco. With Alas de Recuerdo,María Morenopays homage to the great flamenco dancers that she has performed with the world over, and celebrates the personal experiences that have shaped her life and artistry. The performance takes place on Kingsborough's mainstage.

Award-winning musicians Juan Gómez "Chicuelo"and Marco Mezquida, along with the extraordinary percussionist Paco de Mode, present No Hay Dos Sin Tres, an entrancing and passionate flamenco-jazz concert that brings the music of the Mediterranean Basin to life.The performance takes place in Kingsborough's Lighthouse and includes sangria and tapas.

Cabaret

Cabaret aficionados will be delighted by this spring'sofferings. Tony and Grammy award-winning film, stage, and concert artist John Lloyd Young, with Tommy Faragheron piano, will interpret spine-tingling, soul-bearing Broadway showstoppers, including hits from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Hair, and Dreamgirls, along with classics by legendary Broadway writers. Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Jersey Boysand was later hand-picked to star in Clint Eastwood's movie adaptation. He has played to sold-out crowds at the Hollywood Bowl and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the White House, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Cafe Carlyle, and with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Join Scott Coulter, his trio, and a cast of leading Broadway and cabaret performers for a thrilling musical celebration of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, And Sir Paul McCartney with Music of the Knights . These three musical geniuses will be honored with legendary songs such as "Memory," "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "Your Song," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," "Yesterday," "Hey Jude," and more. Coulter is one of New York's most honored vocalists, having received five MAC Awards, five Bistro Awards, and two Nightlife Awards for Outstanding Vocalist.

Music

Musical offerings this springinclude a performance from The Hit Men,five legendary musicians (Lee Shapiro, Jimmy Ryan, Jeff Ganz, Russ Velazquez, and Steve Murphy), who have toured and recorded with some of the biggest names in the music business. With Time Travel Tourthey will relive the music, the magic, and the memories of those times. The group will perform hits by the music greats they have performed with, including "Maggie May," "Anticipation," "I'm Still Standing," and "Every Breath You Take," and will tell rollicking behind-the-scenes stories about their unforgettable experiences on the road. Members of The Hit Men have toured with stars including Frankie Valli, Carly Simon, Tommy James, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Jim Croce, Cheap Trick, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Journey, Foreigner, The Animals, The Who, Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and many others. They have appeared on over 85 albums, winning multiple Gold and Platinum Recording Awards, Emmy nominations, Telly Awards, and more.

On Stage At Kingsborough's Jazz At The Lighthouse series offers intimate performances inside a modern lighthouse, where the audience can enjoy jazz concerts replete with wine, cheese and picturesque sweeping floor-to-ceiling views of the sea. This year's series will offer three unforgettable performances.

Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Lighthouse with romantic French Gypsy Jazz tunes from Tatiana Eva-Marie & The Avalon Jazz Band. The audience will be serenaded with songs inspired by the Parisian jazz scene of the 1930s, such as "La Vie en Rose," "I Wish You Love," and "Autumn Leaves," made famous by such jazz greats as EdithPiaf, Yves Montand, and Charles Trenet. Tatiana Eva-Marie has performed in some of the most renowned cabarets and theaters in France, including the Comedie Francaise. She and The Avalon Jazz Band have performed in New York at Lincoln Center, Dizzy's, The Iridium, and Birdland, along with at festivals such as The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Midsummer Night Swing, and on tour internationally.

Award-winning singer/songwriter, entertainer and recording artist Ty Stephens and(the) SoulJaazz will offer an evening of cool, urban-tinged jazz, funk, and R&B. The audience can groove to classic tunes like "Puttin' On The Ritz," "I Can See Clearly Now," and "Happy," tributes to R&B and jazz legends such as Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, and Bill Withers, and soulful originals by Ty Stephens.Stephens has appeared on Broadway in the original productions of Sophisticated Ladies and Marilyn, An American Fable, and has performed with Houston Person, Harry Belafonte, Gregory Hines, Smokey Robinson, and more, along with opening for such superstars as Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Alicia Keys, and Steely Dan. SoulJaazz members have toured and recorded with Wayne Shorter, Tito Puente, George Benson, B.B. King, Beyoncé, Celine Dion, and Little Richard, among others.

Family Programming

For children or the young at heart, On Stage at Kingsborough will offer several unique productions that will inspire and uplift. All family shows will offer fans an opportunity to meet the cast post-show. FromTheatreWorksUSA,comes Charlotte's Web. Based on E.B. White's loving story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte, this treasured tale, featuring madcap and endearing farm animals, explores bravery, selfless love, and the true meaning of friendship.

Direct from China comes The New Shanghai Circus, which will offer a spectacular extravaganza of dazzling acrobatics that draws upon 2,000 years of Chinese circus traditions. Breathtaking and polished to perfection, astonishing athletes defy gravity and execute stupendous feats as they stretch the limits of human ability in this spellbinding show. The company has won more Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals in domestic and international circus competitions than any other Chinese acrobatic company.

"I am thrilled to celebrate my tenth season at On Stage At Kingsborough with what I think is one of our most exciting and awe-inspiring lineups yet. We are pleased to continue to expand our programming through partnerships with companies and artists from around the world. This year we will present a truly broad range of artists, from Siberian folk dance to Chinese circus and from tango to the best in jazz and cabaret. I am proud to continue our legacy of presenting exclusive Brooklyn engagements from one-of-a-kind, globally recognized performing artists" said Anna Becker, Executive Director of On Stage At Kingsborough.

Tickets:

Box Office Location: On Stage at Kingsborough box office, Kingsborough Community College, 2001 Oriental Boulevard (cross street: Oxford), Brooklyn, NY

Box Office Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before curtain times

By Phone: (718) 368-5596

Online:www.OnStageAtKingsborough.org





