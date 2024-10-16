Drama of Works to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With THE GRAND GUIGNOL THEATER FOR CHILDREN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drama of Works will present their 25th anniversary full-length production: "The Grand Guignol Theater for Children." The piece will be presented at Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition (BWAC) in Red Hook, BK from November 8-10th. It is directed by Gretchen Van Lente; stars Amy Carrigan, Kevin P. Hale, and Scott Weber; with costume design by Taylor Harrison, music composed by James Walton, and narration by John Ardolino.

THE GRAND GUIGNOL THEATER FOR CHILDREN*

By Drama of Works and Edgar Allan Poe (with inspiration from Heinrich Hoffman, Edward Gorey, Maurice Sendak, and the Dead Milkmen)

​​In honor of their 25th anniversary, Drama of Works presents an educational evening of theater for children (*NOT really for children). In between beautiful, innovative, large-scale shadow puppet renditions of literature by Edgar Allan Poe they use a toy theater cemetery stage to warn children of the danger of misbehaving. The tales of The Raven, Tell-Tale Heart, Annabel Lee, and The Black Cat come to life spectacularly with DOW's signature inventive shadow puppetry! All the while toy theater children and inspired by Heinrich Hoffman, Edward Gorey, Maurice Sendak, & the Dead Milkmen get sliced, blown away, drowned, set on fire...

Is everyone ready for a bloody good time?!?

STARRING: Amy Carrigan, Kevin P. Hale & Scott Weber

(with Gretchen Van Lente)

DIRECTOR: Gretchen Van Lente

NARRATOR: John Ardolino

COMPOSER: James Walton

Costume Designer: Taylor Harrison​

NOVEMBER 8th @ 7pm, 9th @ 3pm & 7pm, and 10th @ 3pm

BWAC Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition, Red Hook, BK​

TICKETS: $20 ($23 with fees)

Only 50 seats available at each show, get tickets in advance!

* NOTE! This production contains animal cruelty, children being set on fire, and other scary stuff - it is only appropriate only for older kids - and with adult supervision!

Comments