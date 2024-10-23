Julia May Jonas' A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN Extended at The Bushwick Starr

The production is now playing through November 10.
The Bushwick Starr will open the first Season in their new theater with the world premiere of A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN by Julia May Jonas, directed by Sarah Hughes, and co-produced with New Georges.
Part of Jonas’s All Long True American Stories (a cycle of five “response plays” which reimagine five canonical 20th-Century male-experience plays for other people, mostly women), A Woman Among Women takes on Arthur Miller’s All My Sons—challenging the audience to participate in the making of a tragic hero, experience her Aristotelian fall from grace, and interrogate the meaning of collective catharsis.
The production features (in alphabetical order):
Brittany K. Allen as CHRISTINE; Gabriel Brown as ROY; Annie Fang as RIDA/TRISHA; Zoë Geltman as GRACE; Hannah Heller as SARAH; LUCY KAMINSKY as TAMMY; Drew Lewis as LANE; Maria-Christina Oliveras as TINA; Dee Pelletier as CLEO
Creative team: Scenic Designer: Brittany Vasta; Costume Designer: Wendy Yang, Lighting Designer: Masha Tsimring, Sound Designer: Jordan McCree, Stage Manager: Siena Yusi, Assistant Stage Manager: Sarah Orttung, Assistant Director: Noah Latty
Line Producer: Lucy Powis
Photo credit: by Pete Betcher
