Julia May Jonas' A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN Extended at The Bushwick Starr

The production is now playing through November 10.

By: Oct. 23, 2024
Julia May Jonas' A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN Extended at The Bushwick Starr Image
The Bushwick Starr will open the first Season in their new theater with the world premiere of A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN by Julia May Jonas, directed by Sarah Hughes, and co-produced with New Georges.

Part of Jonas’s All Long True American Stories (a cycle of five “response plays” which reimagine five canonical 20th-Century male-experience plays for other people, mostly women), A Woman Among Women takes on Arthur Miller’s All My Sons—challenging the audience to participate in the making of a tragic hero, experience her Aristotelian fall from grace, and interrogate the meaning of collective catharsis. 

The production features (in alphabetical order): 

Brittany K. Allen as CHRISTINE; Gabriel Brown as ROY; Annie Fang as RIDA/TRISHA; Zoë Geltman as GRACE; Hannah Heller as SARAH; LUCY KAMINSKY as TAMMY; Drew Lewis as LANE; Maria-Christina Oliveras as TINA; Dee Pelletier as CLEO

Creative team: Scenic Designer: Brittany Vasta; Costume Designer: Wendy Yang, Lighting Designer: Masha Tsimring, Sound Designer: Jordan McCree, Stage Manager: Siena Yusi, Assistant Stage Manager: Sarah Orttung, Assistant Director: Noah Latty

Line Producer: Lucy Powis

Photo credit: by Pete Betcher




