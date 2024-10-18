Anime-Themed Halloween Party Announced At Brooklyn Children's Museum, October 27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate Halloween early at Brooklyn Children's Museum on Sunday, October 27.

Along with the Museum's usual Halloween activities like trick-or-treating, this year the Museum presents its first-ever manga and anime-themed event, curated by AniTOMO Con.

Families are encouraged to come in costume to trick-or-treat around the exhibits, meet creepy crawlies from BCM's animal collection, and participate in a kids' costume contest. On the Museum's rooftop, visitors will dive into the world of anime at the inaugural Kawaii Kreature Festival. Snap photos with professional cosplayers, participate in Japanese-inspired art workshops, and enjoy a free screening of Okko's Inn presented by GKIDS in the Museum's movie theater.

“This Halloween, we've got candy and creatures, costumes and cosplay. So come dressed up and ready to trick-or-treat while exploring our inaugural anime/manga festival on our rooftop. It will be fun for the whole family,” says Dylan House, Director of Public Programs at Brooklyn Children's Museum.

“Japan is renowned for creating some of the world's most unique and unforgettable Halloween celebrations,” says Eileen Level, Founder of AniTOMO Convention. “Inspired by Japan's distinctive approach to this holiday, we've crafted an unforgettable experience for young Brooklynites. We're so thrilled to invite families to celebrate this beloved occasion at Brooklyn Children's Museum, with a pop culture twist that embraces vibrant anime cosplayers, mangaka, and artists – all embodying the Kawaii Kreature spirit!”

Due to the event's popularity, the Museum is offering three separate sessions throughout the day to ensure ample space for all who wish to come play:10:00 AM – 12:30 PM1:00 PM – 3:30 PM4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

While on site, visitors are encouraged to submit their ideas for naming the Museum's three, live tarantulas! This creepy crawly contest runs throughout the month of October, and the October 27 Halloween celebration is the last day to drop name ideas into the Museum's collection box. BCM will announce the top finalists via Instagram on October 31, Halloween Day, inviting New Yorkers to vote in a poll for their favorites. The winning names will be announced on November 1, when Brooklyn Children's Museum reintroduces its newly christened tarantulas to their legions of young fans.

Tickets for Halloween at BCM grant access to all of the day's activities and are $15 general admission, $14 for grandparents, and free for children under one year-old. To reserve a session and purchase tickets, visit: https://www.brooklynkids.org/events/halloween-at-bcm/.

