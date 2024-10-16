Julia VanderVeen to Bring MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH To Brooklyn Art Haus As Part Of NY Comedy Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A lovable idiot holds a memorial service for a long-deceased family member and we are all invited to get to know her. The idiot, that is. Witness My Grandmother's Eyepatch putting 'the fun in funeral' this November 8th (8:30pm at Brooklyn Art Haus) as part of the New York Comedy Festival's lineup.

My Grandmother's Eyepatch is the off-the-wall comedy hour from award-winning New York based clown/physical comedian Julia VanderVeen.

VanderVeen uses her physical comedy to explore the wild stages of grief as she attempts to honor her beloved grandmother who died two decades ago.

VanderVeen has always been preoccupied with the fact that time is finite. She once berated her Grandmother for turning on the TV because she wanted her full attention. Then, age 7, Julia asserted, "Grandma, we have such little time together."

Still commanding attention, in My Grandmother's Eyepatch, VanderVeen utilizes the silly, joyful and absurd skills in her armory to ask audiences to consider what they want to achieve during their short time on earth. For VanderVeen, it's bringing her solo comedy hour to her hometown as part of NYCF. Would her Grandmother be proud?

Frigid Fringe NYC's 'Best solo clown' winner VanderVeen says, "My grandmother always wanted to be a poet, and she was a poet very late in her life, but I always wondered if she really wanted to raise children or if she did it because it was expected.

"I especially feel connected to my grandmother right now, because I'm an artist in my late 30s, and I'm actively in the process of deciding whether I want to be a mother or not.

"How many female voices have not been heard because they were tired out from the immediate tasks of child-rearing?

"What I love about clown/physical comedy is that there is no fourth wall, so I connect directly with every single person who comes to my show. I am letting the audience see my vulnerability and laugh at the deep stupidity of being human, which is something we all share."

My Grandmother's Eyepatch kicks off the festival on November 8th at 8:30pm at Brooklyn Art Haus, and is directed by award-winning clown and improviser Isaac Kessler. Advance tickets (prices $15) are available to book here.

