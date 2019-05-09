Celebrate African American Freedom Day, at the Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame Juneteenth Ceremony on June 19, 6pm, Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, 1368 Fulton Street, in Brooklyn. The affair posthumously inducts pianist Randy Weston on a day of liberation and during a month-long celebration of Black music. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.



The Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame program weaves Black music genres, Afro-Caribbean, gospel, speaking-drum, and jazz to honor a international jazz icon, Randy Weston. The bill includes presentations by the Jazzteenth Freedom Ensemble, Emmanuel Baptist Church Worship Team, and Shanto's Drum Procession. Rising star, flutist Gabrielle Garo will receive the Deacon Leroy Applin Young Lioness Award in recognition of her achievements in the jazz community. At the VIP post-reception, guests enjoy drinks and appetizers with hall of fame musicians while listening to Doug Guthrie & the Caribbean Jazzy Combo.



"Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium develops programming for the Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame and recognizes the importance of music in the lives of African Americans," stated Chairman Clarence Mosley Jr. "We deliberated on incorporating several themes into adeserving cultural celebration. The hall of fame ceremony communicates the message of freedom and Black folks' spiritual connection to Africa."



Randy Weston joins jazz greats, Lena Horne, Herbie Mann, Max Roach, and others in the Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame. Membership is based on several factors, including the social impact of the musician. Weston was an advocate of the African origins of music, and the rhythms he used became a component of jazz. Weston's induction compliments the program's Juneteenth and Black music themes.





Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame Juneteenth Ceremony

Celebrate African American Freedom Day June 19

The event is is presented by Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium in partnership with RestorationART and supported by NYC Council Member Robert E. Cornegy Jr. Media sponsors are Our Time Press and Jazz Promo Services.





