Brooklyn Comedy Collective Presents GUT REACTION LIVE! With Talk Show Host Colleen Nickelback

Join Brooklyn Comedy Collective's presentation of America's longest running talk show that's somehow still on, Gut Reaction Live!, with this episode's host, Colleen Nickelback (Laura Ornella).

This episode breaks down the events in Whalen, Minnesota, where the unthinkable has happened: two chaperones were caught grinding at the Jefferson Middle School fall dance. But fear not, because Gut Reaction Live! is here to pick up the pieces and investigate the truth!

At the reigns of this hour-long talk show on the fritz is new daytime host (the show just can't seem to hold down a host for very long!) and narrative genius Colleen Nickelback, and she's asking the important questions. As a series of live interviews unfold, get to know the eyewitnesses, students, teachers, and passersby who were at the scene of the crime that fateful night. The drama is sure to heat up when Nickelback gets an exclusive interview with the salacious chaperones-turned-grinders themselves.

Nickelback is everything you want in a daytime TV host: nosy, unhinged, and willing to put in the work to get to the bottom of the situation! It's just too bad everyone quits this show because they can't handle its twists and turns. Part improv, part characters, and 100% antics, this show masterfully turns the quotidian into hilariously high drama.

Join us for this immersive "episode filming for a live audience," and become part of the American daytime television tradition!

Sunday, December 5, 2021 7:00pm (doors at 6:30) at Eris: 167 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11206

Featuring Fallon Boles (Young Douglas), Erica Diederich (Characters Welcome) Alex King (BoogieManja), Edson Montenegro (BCC), David Morton (Jersey Boys), Laura Ornella (Humor Darling), and Kevin Ralston (Short Com Film Festival).

Laura Ornella is a comedian and trained actor who specializes in characters and sketch. She has trained and performed at UCB, The PIT, and Brooklyn Comedy Collective. Recently, Laura was featured in a Comedy Central sketch. She is part of Boogiemanja's sketch team Wilburn, and she also founded the comedy platform Humor Darling.

For ticket information, please visit https://www.brooklyncc.com/show-schedule/gut-reaction.