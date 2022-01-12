Brooklyn Arts Exchange Appoints Raine Martin To The Board Of Directors

Raine Martin has been elected to the BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange Board of Directors. Raine is an experienced development, marketing, and communications professional and brings years of experience to the BAX board. In addition, she is a lifelong Brooklyn resident with a deep love of the arts.

"We are delighted that Raine is joining the BAX community. Her commitment to the arts, to Brooklyn, and to social justice is a perfect fit! In addition, we welcome her insight and expertise in development and PR as we enter an exciting new chapter at BAX, our 4th decade!" - Kara Gilmour, Executive Director

Currently, Raine serves as the Director of Advancement at the Urban Assembly where she oversees the development, marketing, communications, and government relations. Prior to working with the UA, she was the Director of Corporate Relations at the Apollo Theater. Raine has also worked with Hudson Guild, the Prospect Park Alliance, and the Brooklyn Center for Performing Arts at Brooklyn College. She has been a member of several professional organizations, including Women of Color in Philanthropy and Fundraising, Women in Development NY, and the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She earned a Bachelor's degree in communication from Temple University, and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Columbia University.

Prior to working in non-profit development, Raine was an independent publicist who worked on large-scale events like the Air Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival, the Brooklyn Music Festival, and the Belize Reggae Festival, and with acclaimed international music acts like Sly & Robbie. She was also a freelance journalist who had a regular entertainment column in HardBeat News.

"I am honored and excited to join the board of BAX. The intersection of arts and social justice is so critical in this moment and the work that BAX does to develop and highlight new artists and new work is so impactful. I am overjoyed at this opportunity to serve the arts community, especially in my hometown of Brooklyn. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get down to work!" -Raine Martin

BAX's 11-person board ranges in age from 30+ to 80+ and includes Disabled and POC identified members. In Fall 2019, BAX welcomed george emilio sanchez, a Latindio performance artist, social justice activist, Native American legal scholar, and CUNY professor as board Chair. The board includes working artists, alumni, retirees, and working professionals. The board recently worked with New York Council on Nonprofits as part of their ongoing efforts to deepen their commitment to equity and intentionally reflect the values of BAX.

"It is my great honor to welcome Raine to the BAX board! It is our thrill to have her join us in our commitment to BAX as we enter an exciting time for BAX. We welcome her fresh energy, ideas, and enthusiasm for the important work we do. " - george emilio sanchez, Chair of the Board

Learn more at bax.org.