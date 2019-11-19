Brooklyn Arts Exchange Announces New Board Chair

BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange is pleased to announce the selection of George Emilio Sanchez as Chairperson of its Board of Directors. A recognized performance artist, educator, and social justice activist, Sanchez is uniquely suited for this role, both as a long-time BAX Board Member, PSC Chapter Chair of the College of Staten Island, Social Practice Artist In Residence for Abrons Arts Center, founder of the First Amendment Sanctuary Project and one of BAX's first Artists in Residence.

"I am humbled and truly excited to be named Chair of the BAX Board of Directors at this time. I have had so many different relationships to the organization and am pleased to commit myself to playing a leadership role that will ensure its future and its commitment to lifting up the underrepresented voices of all its artists, students, and families. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members, staff, constituents and supporters towards ensuring that this vibrant home continues and grows in the years ahead," said George Emilio Sanchez.

BAX is entering its fourth decade with a renewed mission and the emergent strategies to realize our vision. For nearly 30 years of operation, BAX has pushed the boundaries of what might have seemed impossible, whether in programs, facility or organizational structure. With our reputation as an eminent New York City arts organization comes immense responsibility - to excavate how to be truly inclusive on a deeply institutional, structural level while boldly charting a future centering underrepresented artists, students, and communities. We believe that Sanchez, along with organizational leadership has the experience and vision to guide the organization. i?? Oliver T. Fein, M.D., BAX's long-time Chair, will remain on the Board and we are forever grateful for his continued service and dedication.





