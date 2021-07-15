Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brooklyn Academy of Music's Fall 2021 Season Will Kick Off With SUN & SEA

The production runs September 15-26, 2021.

Jul. 15, 2021  
Brooklyn Academy of Music's fall 2021 season will kick off with Sun & Sea in September.

Step into a sunny day by the sea. This theatrical installation stunned audiences at the 2019 Venice Biennale, earning its all-female creative team the much-coveted Golden Lion. It comes to BAM for its US premiere, transforming the Fishman Space into a crowded beach.

Sunbathing characters offer up a range of seductive harmonies and melodic stories that glide between the mundane, the sinister, and the surreal. From the sprawling tapestry of their lives emerges a piercing exploration of the relationship between people and our planet, brought to life by 13 vocalists and 25 tons of sand.

Direction and set design by Rugil?- Barzdžiukait?-
Libretto by Vaiva Grainyt?-
Composed by Lina Lapelyt?-
Curated by Lucia Pietroiusti

Originally produced by Neon Realism.

Learn more at https://www.bam.org/sun-and-sea.


