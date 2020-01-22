BAM's Run Of MEDEA Extends Until March 8

Director/writer Simon Stone's (Yerma) Medea will extend its run to March 8th, due to popular demand. Fourteen additional performances have been added to the schedule, which began previews on January 12th and opens on January 30th. The production is staged at the Harvey Theater at BAM Strong (651 Fulton St, Brooklyn).

Medea is produced by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, BAM, and David Lan (former artistic director of London's Young Vic). Its cast includes Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, and Dylan Baker.

Originally staged by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014, Medea was presented at London's Barbican in 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You