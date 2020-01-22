BAM's Run Of MEDEA Extends Until March 8

Article Pixel Jan. 22, 2020  

Director/writer Simon Stone's (Yerma) Medea will extend its run to March 8th, due to popular demand. Fourteen additional performances have been added to the schedule, which began previews on January 12th and opens on January 30th. The production is staged at the Harvey Theater at BAM Strong (651 Fulton St, Brooklyn).

Medea is produced by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, BAM, and David Lan (former artistic director of London's Young Vic). Its cast includes Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, and Dylan Baker.

Originally staged by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014, Medea was presented at London's Barbican in 2019.



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Carlsen Center to Present THE CHOIR OF MAN in Yardley Hall
  • Carlsen Center Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
  • Broadway's Marty Thomas Returns Home with a New Concert
  • THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Comes To Starlight Indoors
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement