BAM Announces Eldorado Ballroom Curated Solange Knowles For Saint Heron

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) has announced the lineup for the Eldorado Ballroom music series, curated by Solange Knowles for Saint Heron. The program takes an anomalous approach to celebrating the intergenerational expressions of experimental and transcendent performance through the decades.

Solange's dedication to reverencing and preserving the works of Black practitioners through Saint Heron continues with a lineup consisting of contemporary and historic creative revolutionaries whose artistry and innovation has left a profound mark on music and performance art.

Eldorado Ballroom takes its name from a historic Black music hall in Solange's native neighborhood, Houston's Third Ward, where her love for performance began. Each night is programmed to calibrate new artistic territory exploring themes that fulfill Solange's own personal practice. With these seven shows, the multi-generational audiences of Saint Heron and BAM's communities will experience celebratory and tributary performances that honor the blueprints of these themes in tandem with younger generations reinventing the genres today.

BAM member and patron/Saint Heron tickets go on sale Feb 17 at noon. General public tickets go on sale Feb 21 at noon.

Program highlights:

Mar 30: Kelela, Res, and KeiyaA

Mar 31 & Apr 1: "Type of Guest" featuring Autumn Knight, and an installation by Maren Hassinger

Apr 4: "Unseen Nuyorican Pictures"

Apr 5: "Coeval Dance Films"

Apr 7: "Glory to Glory (A Revival For Devotional Art)" featuring Twinkie Clark & The Clark Sisters; the piano and choral works of Mary Lou Williams performed by Artina McCain, and Malcolm J. Merriweather with Voices of Harlem; Angella Christie

Apr 8: "The Cry of My People" featuring Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, and Claudia Rankine

Sep 22: "On Dissonance: An Evening of Classical and Opera Works by Julia Perry and Patrice Rushen" featuring Davóne Tines

"Last year's music series curated by Hanif Abdurraqib went beyond our wildest dreams," said BAM's Artistic Director David Binder. "The brilliance continues this year with a mind-blowing series from Solange and her Saint Heron collective. This inspiring multi-dimensional program sets the stage yet again for a profound and transformative experience."

"It has been a joy to partner with Solange on her latest curatorial feat. Through Saint Heron, she is reshaping the way that we experience culture in bold, unexpected, and experimental ways," says BAM President, Gina Duncan.