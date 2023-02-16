Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BAM Announces Eldorado Ballroom Curated Solange Knowles For Saint Heron

BAM member and patron/Saint Heron tickets go on sale Feb 17 at noon. General public tickets go on sale Feb 21 at noon.

Feb. 16, 2023  

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) has announced the lineup for the Eldorado Ballroom music series, curated by Solange Knowles for Saint Heron. The program takes an anomalous approach to celebrating the intergenerational expressions of experimental and transcendent performance through the decades.

Solange's dedication to reverencing and preserving the works of Black practitioners through Saint Heron continues with a lineup consisting of contemporary and historic creative revolutionaries whose artistry and innovation has left a profound mark on music and performance art.

Eldorado Ballroom takes its name from a historic Black music hall in Solange's native neighborhood, Houston's Third Ward, where her love for performance began. Each night is programmed to calibrate new artistic territory exploring themes that fulfill Solange's own personal practice. With these seven shows, the multi-generational audiences of Saint Heron and BAM's communities will experience celebratory and tributary performances that honor the blueprints of these themes in tandem with younger generations reinventing the genres today.

BAM member and patron/Saint Heron tickets go on sale Feb 17 at noon. General public tickets go on sale Feb 21 at noon.

Program highlights:

Mar 30: Kelela, Res, and KeiyaA

Mar 31 & Apr 1: "Type of Guest" featuring Autumn Knight, and an installation by Maren Hassinger

Apr 4: "Unseen Nuyorican Pictures"

Apr 5: "Coeval Dance Films"

Apr 7: "Glory to Glory (A Revival For Devotional Art)" featuring Twinkie Clark & The Clark Sisters; the piano and choral works of Mary Lou Williams performed by Artina McCain, and Malcolm J. Merriweather with Voices of Harlem; Angella Christie

Apr 8: "The Cry of My People" featuring Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, and Claudia Rankine

Sep 22: "On Dissonance: An Evening of Classical and Opera Works by Julia Perry and Patrice Rushen" featuring Davóne Tines

"Last year's music series curated by Hanif Abdurraqib went beyond our wildest dreams," said BAM's Artistic Director David Binder. "The brilliance continues this year with a mind-blowing series from Solange and her Saint Heron collective. This inspiring multi-dimensional program sets the stage yet again for a profound and transformative experience."

"It has been a joy to partner with Solange on her latest curatorial feat. Through Saint Heron, she is reshaping the way that we experience culture in bold, unexpected, and experimental ways," says BAM President, Gina Duncan.



New Plays Announced For SCRITCHES #1: Brooklyn Reps US To UK Fest Photo
New Plays Announced For SCRITCHES #1: Brooklyn Rep's US To UK Fest
Brooklyn Rep has announced the lineup and cast for their next theatrical happening: Scritches! Two evenings of new short plays happening at The Glory February 19-20th with doors at 19:00 and shows at 19:30.
WOMEN IN THE GOLDEN AGE OF ARAB MUSIC Comes to Roulette Photo
WOMEN IN THE GOLDEN AGE OF ARAB MUSIC Comes to Roulette
This captivating program of Middle Eastern songs features the return visit of the exquisite Palestinian singer Nibal Malshi, who has been noted for her evocative vocals.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble
See photos from inside rehearsal for Yerma presented by Virago Ensemble. Yerma is an acclaimed Spanish play by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca.
Emily Stouts GROWNUP to Have NYC Premiere This Spring Photo
Emily Stout's GROWNUP to Have NYC Premiere This Spring
The downtown theater ensemble The Associates, in association with consulting producer and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Jefferson White will present the new play Grownup, written by and performed by Emily Stout, premiering in New York this Spring.

More Hot Stories For You


New Plays Announced For SCRITCHES #1: Brooklyn Rep's US To UK FestNew Plays Announced For SCRITCHES #1: Brooklyn Rep's US To UK Fest
February 16, 2023

Brooklyn Rep has announced the lineup and cast for their next theatrical happening: Scritches! Two evenings of new short plays happening at The Glory February 19-20th with doors at 19:00 and shows at 19:30.
WOMEN IN THE GOLDEN AGE OF ARAB MUSIC Comes to RouletteWOMEN IN THE GOLDEN AGE OF ARAB MUSIC Comes to Roulette
February 16, 2023

This captivating program of Middle Eastern songs features the return visit of the exquisite Palestinian singer Nibal Malshi, who has been noted for her evocative vocals.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago EnsemblePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For YERMA Presented By Virago Ensemble
February 15, 2023

See photos from inside rehearsal for Yerma presented by Virago Ensemble. Yerma is an acclaimed Spanish play by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca.
Emily Stout's GROWNUP to Have NYC Premiere This SpringEmily Stout's GROWNUP to Have NYC Premiere This Spring
February 14, 2023

The downtown theater ensemble The Associates, in association with consulting producer and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Jefferson White will present the new play Grownup, written by and performed by Emily Stout, premiering in New York this Spring.
Jenny Odell Will Appear in Conversation with Jia Tolentino Next MonthJenny Odell Will Appear in Conversation with Jia Tolentino Next Month
February 14, 2023

Jenny Odell will appear in conversation with Jia Tolentino for the launch of Saving Time, co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore as part of Unbound. The event is on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30pm  at BAM Fisher (Fishman Space) 321 Ashland Pl., Brooklyn, NY.
share