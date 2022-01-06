Applications Now Opens for BAX 2022 Free YouthWorks Program

BAX's FREE annual YouthWorks festival returns as part of NYC public school's 2022 Mid-Winter Recess (February 22-27). This nearly 30-year-old program supports young artists grades 2nd-9th to develop original performance work in dance, theater, and performance with support from professional artist coaches.

The application portal opens on January 5th and closes on January 26th. There is a free information session (on Zoom) on January 12th at 5:30pm. Sign up here.

The 2022 program will be co-directed by Kelindah Schuster (BAX Technical Director & Producer) and Ashley Thaxton-Stevenson (BAX Senior Manager of Education Programs), with support from BAX's Education Department staff and professional artist coaches.

Curious young artists should submit a brief proposal of their project idea HERE. Selected participants will be invited to join YouthWorks.

YouthWorks will take place at 421 5th Avenue in Brooklyn from 8:30-4:00 p.m. every day (with an extended day option till 5 p.m.) Tuesday-Friday, February 22-25. The morning sessions will focus on rehearsal workshops followed by afternoon technical workshops. The technical workshops will explore and build knowledge about the behind-the-scenes "magic" of live performance, including lighting, costume, set, and prop design as well as staging and photography workshops. The program will culminate with a professional technical rehearsal on Saturday, February 26 and a showcase featuring all the young artists' work on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Subject to Covid-19 safety protocols, the presentation will be open to live audiences and/or live streamed for greater safety and accessibility. BAX closely follows CDC and Department of Education & Health guidelines regarding Covid-19 safety. In adherence with these and BAX's own Covid-19 response and safety measures, all of Our Studios are well ventilated and participants are required to submit proof of vaccination, wear protective masks, and strongly encouraged to take a PCR or rapid antigen tests before participating.

BAX is committed to providing excellent accessible arts education. This free program offers both a unique artistic opportunity as well as childcare during NYC public school's mid-winter break. In particular as part of our outreach strategy, BAX encourages families in our public school partnerships (Brooklyn New School/PS 146, PS 261, PS 9, PS 107, to name a few) to participate in the program, thereby providing additional resources and creating an important bridge between BAX's school community partners and our own venue.

YouthWorks is a cornerstone BAX program that has been part of the organization's 30 year history and a program which we proudly commit tremendous resources towards - from rehearsal space and professional artist coaches to professional production support - to nurture the original, authentic and confident voices of a rising generation of artists. The artistic support for Youthworks participants mirrors that of BAX's professional artists in residence, who, likewise, receive free rehearsal space, mentorship, and producing opportunities. Additionally, YouthWorks is a multigenerational program that intentionally brings young and professional artists together for a mutually enriching exchange of artistic and generative practices. YouthWorks coaches are well-established professionals who are eager to share their skills with the next generation. YouthWorks affirms the eXchange and promise of BAX's namesake and mission as a multigenerational arts organization nurturing creative expression and artist process through education, residencies, and performance at the intersection of arts and social justice.