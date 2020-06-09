Announcing New Brooklyn Leaders Fellowship + LGBTQ Honorees In Crain's NY

This June Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation announces a new initiative designed to recognize and reward exceptional leadership, in response to changing and urgent times. The foundation's new Brooklyn Leaders Fellowship celebrates the immense achievements of African American, African Diaspora, and Multi-Ethnic black citizens in the performing arts community of Brooklyn's 34th District.

Brooklyn Leaders Fellowship was crafted specifically to serve North Brooklyn's artists. With $5,000 in matching funds from Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation's Board Of Directors. This Fellowship steers broader appreciation for the numerous, transformational contributions of these artist citizens to the cultural fabric of Brooklyn, greater New York City, and beyond.

Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation's goal is to invest in future leadership by highlighting the achievements made by diverse voices in the arts. The Brooklyn Leaders Fellowship is open to nomination, application and a call for participation in the foundation's D#34 Task Force. This is an invitation to constructively respond, via the arts and mission-consistent activities, to the convergence of challenges unfolding in the beginning months of 2020. The opening match from the foundation's Board Of Directors is $5,000. For information, nomination, application, and importantly, participation please email: development@jonahbokaer.net. Statements of solidarity, suggestions, and storytelling are also welcome, and are monitored by the organization's diverse staff.

Donate In Honor here

