Album Released For TOTALED: A New Musical by Richard Eyler and Tyler McCall

ALL YOU GAIN: Totaled: A New Musical started as a passion project between Richard Eyler (Averno's Bittersummer) and Tyler McCall (Mandela) as a way to use their time during the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year of development the first look into this new work will be arriving on streaming services on January 13th, 2022 preceding their Green Room 42 performance now postponed til February 2nd, 2022.

Totaled was conceived and written by Eyler and McCall. The piece follows the last night Clay saw his long time ex-friend and ex-partner Paige as they hang out together in their hometown of Pluto, PA for the first time in four years. Their desperation for connection was enough to bring them back together, but have they grown up enough to keep this newfound friendship alive? The piece explores queer identity from the perspective of someone who embraces it and someone who hides from it; ultimately peeling back the layers on what it means to be a young queer person in modern day America with a supernatural twist.

The album is a collection of song demos by Eyler and McCall from various stages of the development. Bree Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones) is also featured on the album in the bonus track "Chariot" which she wrote the music for with Eyler earlier this year.

Tracklist: