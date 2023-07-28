A BABY WITH A BABY Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective in August

A Baby With A Baby, written and performed by Valentina Zazzali comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective in August.

“A Baby With A Baby” is an exploration of the moments that commence adulthood, in all their ridiculous glory. How getting you license means never being embarrassed by your parents again at drop off, but being alone in the car makes you realize you don't really mind it. How getting your first period was way more terrifying than thinking you shat yourself, because cleaning that up is far simpler than cleaning up the remnants of the childhood you were leaving behind. And the countless other events that cross the bridge from all-knowing child to know-nothing adult. With musical theater flair! Fun, but with heart!

Cast includes: Jaden Singh, Tanner BenDebba and Emiliano Reyna.

August 13 & 27 @ 7pm

Brooklyn Comedy Collective

167 Graham Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Ticket Price: $15 at box office

917-593-3843