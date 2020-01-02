Union Hall Releases Upcoming Schedule

Union Hall has announced its upcoming schedule of events!

For details see below!

STELLAR UNDERGROUND HOSTED BY NORE DAVIS



Dan St. Germain, Justin Smith, Olga Namer, Alex Babbitt, Stephon Bishop

Tue · January 7, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Come see what the hype is about! Nore Davis (Conan, Comedy Central, HBO) has joined forces with the popular comedy blog, Stellar Underground, as the official host of their monthly stand-up comedy show which gives a platform to a variety of talented up and coming stand-up comedians each month. These comedians are handpicked from blog features and blog scouts to perform and bring the funny every month. Some you may know and some you may be happy to get to know... either way, it's a guaranteed fun time!

BOARDWALK STAND-UP COMEDY



Tommy McNamara, Luke Mones, Joe Pera, Mary Beth Barone, Stavros Halkias, Rachel Pegram

Sat · January 11, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$7.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Boardwalk Comedy, hosted by Tommy McNamara of "Stand by Your Band" and Luke Mones

The best weekly comedy show in Manhattan makes a pit stop in Brooklyn!

Boardwalk Comedy, hosted by Tommy McNamara of "Stand by Your Band" and Comedy Central's Luke Mones, aims to give audiences a premium comedy show experience without the expensive cover charge, drink minimums or exposed brick walls.

We highlight the biggest and best names the New York comedy scene has to offer, and you never know who might drop in!

ELLEN IS THE ONLY ALLY



Rachel Kaly, Ashley Leistein, Ike Ufomadu, Rajat Suresh, Fareeha Khan

Mon · January 13, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Ellen Degeneres (Rachel Kaly) wants to give a voice to up-and-coming comics, but only if they admit that she is their sole ally in show business. Join Ellen every month for a night of comedy, violence, and forced community.

THE LESBIAN AGENDA



Sophie Santos, Ashley Gavin, Alysia Brown, Sami Schwaeber

Tue · January 14, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$10.00 - $12.00 / Ages 21+



Did you hear that lesbians are taking over the world? Well, when they're not getting killed off on TV shows or busy playing with their hairless felines!

Sophie Santos brings you her Agenda™ with this banging variety show featuring the best lez, bi, and queer comedians* of all time. Buckle up those Birkenstocks ladies... she's got big plans.

*lineup may include straights if they are very, very funny and/or were raised by two moms.

PICTURE THIS!



Erik Bergstrom, Petey DeAbreu, Christi Chiello, Andrew Collin, Talib Babb, Erik Bergstrom, Bryan Brinkman, Rachel Gitlevich, Patrick Hosmer, Cat Baldwin, Alex Pierre, Dan Pinto

Sat · January 18, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / 21+



PICTURE THIS! is a new show from Brandie Posey & Sam Varela: two girls who want to push the boundaries of what a comedy show can be. Picture This! is a live comedy show with stand-ups performing while they are drawn live by some of the best animators, cartoonists, and other artists in Hollywood, CA, SF, NYC and Portland. Picture This! has also debuted in Toronto, New Zealand and Australia! The comedians don't know what the animators are drawing and the animators don't know how the comedians will react.

It may be weird.

It may different.

But it will be FUN!

MY DAD ISN'T Danny DeVito

Anthony DeVito

Sun · January 19, 2020

Doors: 6:30 PM / Show: 7:00 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+



Anthony DeVito (This American Life, Late Show with Stephen Colbert) performs a one-person show about finding out a family secret. Weaved throughout is a conversation about childhood, Italian masculinity, and gender norms. Come see an evening of vulnerable storytelling from one of NYC's most moderately successful stand-up comedians.

DAVE HILL: HISTORY FLUFFER - LIVE PODCAST TAPING

Jim Biederman, Chris Gersbeck, Jodi Lennon

Fri · January 24, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$15.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Presented by the Brooklyn Podcast Festival, comedian Dave Hill gives his first-person account of different periods throughout history while Jim Biederman, Chris Gersbeck and Jodi Lennon call bullsh*t on most of what he's saying. This is a special live taping of the weekly podcast.

Dave Hill is a comedian, writer, and musician originally from Cleveland but now living in New York City. He has appeared on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Inside Amy Schumer, @midnight, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and The Jim Gaffigan Show among other programs, and stars in the upcoming film Boy Band. Dave has starred in his own TV series, The King of Miami, on the MOJO Network, which was cancelled even though Dave really liked it. He is a regular contributor to public radio's This American Life and hosts his own radio show, The Goddamn Dave Hill Show, on WFMU in Jersey City, New Jersey. Dave performs live comedy in theaters, prisons, and basements all over the world and even opened for Snoop Dogg once, which was awesome. He also plays guitar and sings in his own rock band, Valley Lodge, whose song "Go" is the theme song for HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Dave has written for The New York Times, The Paris Review, Salon, GQ, McSweeney's, The New York Observer, The Cleveland Plain Dealer, and Guitar World, among other publications, and is author of two books, Dave Hill Doesn't Live Here Anymore (2016 Blue Rider Press and Tasteful Nudes:...and Other Misguided Attempts at Personal Growth and Validation (2012 St. Martin's Press). He also smells really great and has made out with a lot of chicks and you can ask anyone.

Jim Biederman is a leading Executive Producer/Showrunner of alternative scripted and unscripted alternative comedy. He has Executive Produced shows for a diverse group of networks;, including NBC, FOX, CBS, TBS, USA, IFC, CBC, MTV, Comedy Central, Bravo, VH1, Nat Geo, BBC America, GSN, CMT, Fuse, Logo.His Executive Producer credits include: The Kids In The Hall, The Howard Stern Radio Show, The Tom Green Show, I'm With Busey, Daisy Does America, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, The Whitest Kids U Know, Michael & Michael Have Issues, Would You Rather...With Graham Norton, The Onion News Hour, What We Wasted Our Year On, among others. In addition, Jim runs JimCo, a full service production company based in New York.Before founding Jimco, Jim was VP, Television Development/Production for Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video. He worked at Broadway Video for 9 years.

Jodi Lennon is a writer/director/producer. Jodi is an alumna of Chicago's Second City, a member of The Annoyance Theatre, and a performer at IO. Jodi studied improvisation with Del Close, Mick Napier, Martin deMaat, David Pasquesi and others. As a member of The Annoyance Theatre, Lennon was a collaborator and performer in numerous plays and musicals including, Manson: The Musical, Co-ed Prison Sluts and Tippi. She then moved to New York City as a writer/performer on the Comedy Central sketch show Exit 57. Lennon went on to create/write/producer her own sketch/talk show, Tame Show for The Burly Bear Network. Lennon originated roles in the Obie award-winning and Aspen Comedy Festival One Woman Shoe and the Lincoln Center Festival's Incident at Cobbler's Knob, both written by Amy and David Sedaris. She also played iconic characters in many Tweed Productions, fractured classic series, including Imitation of Life, Interiors, Night Mother,to name a few. Lennon has performed at the UCB Theater in such shows as Asssscat, Let's Have A Ball, Lennon & McCartney Live, and The Goof Around Gang. She continues to improvise weekly in shows at The Annoyance NYC, The PIT and UCBNY. She also teaches character workshops at UCB and The Annoyance Theatre. Jodi writes and directs, Fooling Around with Casey Jost which is currently running in NYC. Other recent one-person shows Jodi has directed include; Julie Klausner's Too Gay for Brooklyn and The Cabaret Situation both at Joe's Pub, Chris Roberti's Cult of Positivity at The PIT. Recent television Jodi has written for; Hulu's Difficult People Seasons 1,2 and 3, TruTv's Impractical Jokers & Funny or Die's Billy On The Street. Jodi directed the documentary short, Marc Maron: The Voice of Something. Jodi is currently writing and producing on At Home with Amy Sedaris coming soon to truTV. Jodi loves coffee.

Chris Gersbeck is a comedian, producer and writer based in Queens, NY. He currently produces and makes regular appearances on comedy podcasts Dave Hill: History Fluffer, Dave Hill's Podcasting Incident, and So... You're Canadian with Dave Hill which is on the Maximum Fun network. Chris also produces numerous live comedy events throughout New York City under the banner of Dumb Productions, Inc. and handles publicity for several popular podcasts including RISK! and Keith and The Girl. Along with comedian Frank Conniff (TV's Frank on Mystery Science Theater 3000), Chris produces Open Riff Night, a show where anyone can riff on clips of awful movies.

AT WHAT COST?

Holmes Holmes, Caleb Hearon, Sir Babygirl, John Early, Meg Stalter, Rebecca O'Neal, Shelby Wolstein

Wed · January 29, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

SOLD OUT

Chicago comedians Holmes Holmes and Caleb Hearon host this traveling stand-up showcase. They invite a special guest to be interviewed at the top of the show around the topic "at what cost?" and explore the details and sacrifices of Pursuing a Passion©. The rest of the show is stand-up from some of their, and your, favorite comedians.

AN EVENING OF ROMANTIC COMEDY: A BOOK RELEASE SHOW PARTY THING

Lana Schwartz, Ilana Michelle Rubin

Fri · February 14, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



In honor of her new book, Build Your Own Romantic Comedy author Lana Schwartz and her co-host Ilana Michelle Rubin have invited some of the funniest comedians in New York City to spend an evening celebrating all that we love (or at least like-like) about the romantic comedy genre: From the meet-cute to the happy ending kiss and all of the hijinks in between. Will the adorable bakery go out of business? Will the funny best friend find herself? Can a young comedian still have a meet-cute in New York City? Come to the show to find out.

RANDY FELTFACE



Sat · February 15, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 / Ages 21+

TICKETS

Randy Feltface has spent fifteen years on an ill-conceived global pilgrimage of self-discovery. Join him for his Union Hall debut as he reports back with the kind of amusing anecdotes and biting observations that have earned him the title of World's Most Entertaining Non-Human Comedian.

A BETTER ME IS COMING

Amy Zimmer

Sat · February 22, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Comedian and writer Amy Zimmer (The New Yorker, Adult Swim) presents her solo show. Combining her writing, comedy, sound, image, and dance, A Better Me Is Coming traces the outlines of old loves and new, and wonders about the better version of ourselves coming for us all.

With very special guests to be announced!

SHITTY MOZART WITH AARON NEMO

Wed · February 26, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Aaron Nemo hosts a comedy/variety show featuring a cast of cartoon characters, all of whom are animated live with a piano.

MARTIN URBANO: REGISTERED STAND-UP COMEDIAN

Opening Sets by Jo Firestone, Chanel Ali & Kelsey Caine

Sat · February 29, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Hip Latino comedian Martin Urbano (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central, registered sex offender, The CW) performs his solo show, and covers everything from dating in NYC to hilarious Yelp reviews to his crazy Mexican family! (WARNING: This show includes a big long chunk about pedophiles.)

DAVID NAGLER + DANIEL KNOX + CLARA KENNEDY

Sat · March 7, 2020

Doors: 8:00 PM / Show: 8:30 PM

$12.00 / Ages 21+



DAVID NAGLER

David Nagler is a Brooklyn-based musician, singer, and songwriter. His latest records are The Appointees: 11 songs informed and provoked by Trump cabinet appointees, and Carl Sandburg's Chicago Poems: an orchestral folk song cycle featuring Jeff Tweedy, Robbie Fulks, Kelly Hogan, and others. Nagler performs regularly with artists including Jon Langford, Wesley Stace, Mark Eitzel, and Eszter Balint, and he is the founder and frontperson for NY metropolitan area pop group Nova Social.

DANIEL KNOX

With a baritone as dynamic as it is indestructible, Daniel Knox narrates compositions with a perverse and sometimes comical wit, guiding the listener through sprawling worlds that exist just out of frame.

His work has inspired a diverse cast of collaborators that lie inside and outside his realm of alternative Americana, such as Jarvis Cocker, Thor Harris (Swans, Freakwater), and The Handsome Family with recent performances that include the likes of Rufus Wainwright, Andrew Bird, and Swans.

One year on from his critically acclaimed grand, holistic album Chasescene - an album which confirmed his posItion as both a "rare talent" (Loud and Quiet) and as a "master storyteller" (The Observer). Daniel Knox's new mini-album I Had A Wonderful Time is available via Knox's own label H.P Johnson Presents alongside the reissue of his 2015 self-titled album - an incredible work of world-building and song-craft, under-appreciated at the time but now reissued on blue vinyl.

Knox lives and works in Chicago.

CLARA KENNEDY

Juilliard-graduate and multi-instrumentalist Clara Kennedy plays cello, guitar and sings. As a cellist, she has performed with artists such as Jonny Greenwood, Wynton Marsalis' Quintet, and Bjork. She has performed in venues such as The Bowery Ballroom, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Avery Fisher Hall, Beacon Theatre and Carnegie Hall. She is a member of the band Mother Octopus and Tribute String Quartet. As a singer & guitar player she has performed extensively throughout the city -- from regular Saturday nights at Mexican restaurants to opening for Goldfrapp at The Beacon Theater.

"Speaking in a warm southern hue, she blindsided me left and right with her Mexican folklorico, Fado, chamber pop and folk songs. That honeyed voice was sweet, crystal clear and pliant in one instance and husky, gravely and sonorous the next."

-Ryan Lathan for The Sonic Hive





