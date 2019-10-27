Young Princess Fionas Announced For SHREK THE MUSICAL In Sydney

Australia's leading theatre producer John Frost today announced the five young actresses who will join the rest of the fairy-tale cast and share the role of Young Princess Fiona during the Sydney season of the lavish and fun multi-million dollar musical comedy SHREK THE MUSICAL, which premieres at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star from 1 January 2020.

The role of Young Princess Fiona will be shared in Sydney by Audrey Brodie (12 years old, of Liverpool), Amelia Heaven (10, Grey's Point) , Mia Honeysett (8, West Pennant Hills), Amelie Rose (10, Allambie Heights) and Holly Simon (12, Rodd Point).

They will join the previously announced lead cast members Ben Mingay as Shrek, Lucy Durack as Princess Fiona, Todd McKenney as Lord Farquaad, Nat Jobe as Donkey and Marcia Hines as the Dragon.

Also in the cast are Ross Chisari (as Little Pig), Annie Chiswell (Ugly Duckling), Benjamin Colley (Pied Piper), Andy Conaghan (Wolf), Denise Devlin (Mama Bear), Mackenzie Dunn (Swing), Blake Erickson (Papa Bear), Manon Gunderson-Briggs (Gingy), Hollie James (Swing), Rubin Matters (Peter Pan), Sarah Murr (Fairy Godmother), Joshua Robson (Little Pig), Monique Sallé (Red Riding Hood), Tom Sharah (Little Pig), Leigh Sleightholme (Swing), Suzanne Steele (Wicked Witch), Rhys Velasquez (Swing), Caleb Vines (Pinocchio) and Sascha Wykes (Baby Bear).

With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, SHREK THE MUSICAL is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film Shrek and William Steig's 1990 book Shrek!. When it was launched, the film Shrek was the first Academy Award winner for the Best Animated Feature, was the #1 highest grossing animated film and the #3 highest grossing film. Still today, three of the Shrek films are in the Top 20 Highest Grossing Animated Films of all time.

SHREK THE MUSICAL brings the hilarious story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on the stage. In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre - not a handsome prince - shows up to rescue a feisty princess. Throw in a donkey who won't shut up, a bad guy with a SHORT temper, a cookie with attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand ... and his name is Shrek.

Featuring a terrific score of 19 songs, big laughs, great dancing and breathtaking scenery, the New York Times has proclaimed SHREK THE MUSICAL as "True Happiness!". The show has been lauded by critics and audiences alike, receiving 8 Tony Award nominations, 12 Drama Desk nominations, 10 Outer Critics Circle nominations, 3 Drama League nominations and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

SHREK THE MUSICAL is part romance, part twisted fairy tale and all irreverent fun for everyone!





