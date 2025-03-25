The Tallis Scholars Will Perform CHANT at QPAC in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queensland Performing Arts Centre announced the return of The Tallis Scholars performing Chant, a superbly curated program inspired by Gregorian chant, in the Concert Hall on 10 October 2025.

Featuring works across eight centuries, from medieval composer, visionary and polymath, Hildegard von Bingen, to one of today’s most popular living composers, Arvo Pärt, audiences will be transported to an exquisite sound world by the internationally revered vocal ensemble.

The program coincides with Pärt’s 90th birthday and includes Allegri’s ever-popular Miserere.

The Tallis Scholars founder and conductor Peter Phillips said the ensemble looked forward to returning to QPAC where they have a thirty-year history of performing.



“We first sang at QPAC in 1992, and most recently visited in 2022. In between we have had six other appearances – in 2007 in St John's Cathedral, otherwise always in QPAC’s Concert Hall. In 2016, we joined with the QPAC Choir for a performance of Tallis's 40-part motet Spem in alium,“ he said.

Returning to QPAC as part of a 2025 Australian tour, Phillips gave insight into the concert program.

“All the pieces in our program include references to Gregorian chant, with some based entirely on it. A classic example of this, which we have sung on several of our visits to Brisbane in the past, is Allegri's Miserere, which we have always found ideally suited to the excellent acoustics of QPAC’s Concert Hall.

“When we first visited Brisbane there wasn't very much a cappella music by Arvo Pärt to program. We revisit several of his now famous compositions in this concert, including Da pacem, which quotes a chant melody throughout. The 12th century abbess Hildegard of Bingen is celebrated today for her original chant compositions, which flow perfectly into the style of Obrecht's iconic Salve regina. This in turn is worthy to go alongside Josquin's Praeter rerum seriem, one of the greatest pieces from the entire Renaissance period,” he added.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy welcomed the return of the revered ensemble.

“We know our audiences love The Tallis Scholars and many have been part of the ensemble’s 30 plus year history with us,” Ms Healy said.

“There is something incredibly special and moving about human voices joined in song and The Tallis Scholars’ combination of emotional impact with technical virtuosity is legendary. They are truly unparalleled in their command of this artform, and we can’t wait to have their voices fill our Concert Hall once again.

“Tickets to their concerts are always in high demand and if you are a lover of choral music like me or simply intrigued to experience something utterly unique and inspiring, I recommend booking promptly for this stunning program by one of the world’s best and most unforgettable vocal ensembles,” she said.

