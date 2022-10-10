TO BARBRA, WITH LOVE, An 80th Birthday Celebration Is Coming To Brisbane
Performances are February 3-4, 2023.
To Barbra, With Love, the highly successful celebration of the inimitable Barbra Streisand, will play in Brisbane in 2023 following concerts in Adelaide, Sydney and Canberra, with local symphony orchestras. Premiered with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall earlier this year, the concert was acclaimed by audiences and critics alike.
Two of Australia's hottest musical theatre talents - Elise McCann (Matilda The Musical, Merrily We Roll Along) and Ryan Gonzalez (they/them) (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jersey Boys) - join Australia's own musical theatre royalty Caroline O'Connor and genre-hopping vocalist Katie Noonan for these not-to-be-missed concerts at QPAC Concert Hall.
Under the baton of Vanessa Scammell, the Camerata orchestra will deliver a program of Streisand's most memorable songs, arranged by conductor and composer Nicholas Buc and directed by one of Australia's most versatile choreographers and exciting new directors, Cameron Mitchell.
Celebrating her 80th birthday this year, Streisand is one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with an unparalleled career spanning six decades. Streisand's record-breaking 52 gold and 31 platinum albums feature some of the world's most loved songs from The Way We Were and Evergreen to Send in the Clowns, You Don't Bring Me Flowers and Guilty.
Streisand is a multi-award-winning performer, director and producer of stage and screen, and one of only a few elite artists to hold the rare EGOT (Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony). She has worked with legendary composers including Alan and Marilyn Bergman and the late great Stephen Sondheim, whose combined catalogues of memorable compositions are timeless treasures of the canon.
BRISBANE
with Camerata
Concert Hall, QPAC
Friday 3 February 2023 at 8:00pm
Saturday 4 February 2023 at 1:30pm
with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
Friday 2 December 2022 at 7:30pm
Saturday 3 December 2022 at 7:30pm
SYDNEY
with Symphony Orchestra
State Theatre
Friday 13 January 2023 at 7.30pm
Saturday 14 January 2023 at 2:00pm
CANBERRA
with Canberra Symphony Orchestra
Canberra Theatre Centre
New dates in 2023 to be announced
BRISBANE TICKETS ON SALE 10AM WEDNESDAY 12 OCTOBER
Live Nation pre-sale: Tuesday 11 October, 10am - Wednesday 12 October, 9am
For complete tour and ticket and information, visit: livenation.com.au