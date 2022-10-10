TO BARBRA, WITH LOVE, An 80th Birthday Celebration Is Coming To Brisbane

To Barbra, With Love, the highly successful celebration of the inimitable Barbra Streisand, will play in Brisbane in 2023 following concerts in Adelaide, Sydney and Canberra, with local symphony orchestras. Premiered with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall earlier this year, the concert was acclaimed by audiences and critics alike.

Two of Australia's hottest musical theatre talents - Elise McCann (Matilda The Musical, Merrily We Roll Along) and Ryan Gonzalez (they/them) (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jersey Boys) - join Australia's own musical theatre royalty Caroline O'Connor and genre-hopping vocalist Katie Noonan for these not-to-be-missed concerts at QPAC Concert Hall.

Under the baton of Vanessa Scammell, the Camerata orchestra will deliver a program of Streisand's most memorable songs, arranged by conductor and composer Nicholas Buc and directed by one of Australia's most versatile choreographers and exciting new directors, Cameron Mitchell.

Celebrating her 80th birthday this year, Streisand is one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with an unparalleled career spanning six decades. Streisand's record-breaking 52 gold and 31 platinum albums feature some of the world's most loved songs from The Way We Were and Evergreen to Send in the Clowns, You Don't Bring Me Flowers and Guilty.

Streisand is a multi-award-winning performer, director and producer of stage and screen, and one of only a few elite artists to hold the rare EGOT (Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony). She has worked with legendary composers including Alan and Marilyn Bergman and the late great Stephen Sondheim, whose combined catalogues of memorable compositions are timeless treasures of the canon.

BRISBANE

with Camerata

Concert Hall, QPAC

Friday 3 February 2023 at 8:00pm

Saturday 4 February 2023 at 1:30pm

ADELAIDE

with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Friday 2 December 2022 at 7:30pm

Saturday 3 December 2022 at 7:30pm

SYDNEY

with Symphony Orchestra

State Theatre

Friday 13 January 2023 at 7.30pm

Saturday 14 January 2023 at 2:00pm

CANBERRA

with Canberra Symphony Orchestra

Canberra Theatre Centre

New dates in 2023 to be announced

BRISBANE TICKETS ON SALE 10AM WEDNESDAY 12 OCTOBER

