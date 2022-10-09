THE PRINCE AND THE PROSTITUTE Will Play Queensland Multicultural Theatre This Month

The new musical The Prince and the Prostitute will preview for one night only at Queensland Multicultural Theatre Saturday the 22nd of October 2022.

The Musical weaves a tragic love story ( bring a tissue ) - between the Prince and one of his favourite Melbourne prostitutes within the intriguing setting of colonial Australia's domestic, political and religious life. It features real 'larger than life' characters exhibiting nearly all of the '7 deadly sins'! It will have you wondering just how far Australia and the Monarchy has really moved forward in the last 136 years!

With highly artistic projection design and lighting, historical costumes and some beautiful melodies the piece contrasts soft jazz/blues with Rock and Hip Hop influences which makes for an interesting blend of styles with something for everyone.

Tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202010®id=191&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventfinda.com.au%2F2022%2Fthe-prince-and-the-prostitute%2Fbrisbane%2Fkangaroo-point%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1