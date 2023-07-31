THE PENELOPIAD Comes to PIP Theatre in August

THE PENELOPIAD Comes to PIP Theatre in August

The Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble with PIP Theatre will bring Margaret Atwood's epic novella-turned play The Penelopiad to Brisbane this August/September.

Penelope, dutiful wife of Odysseus and less beautiful cousin of Helen, is ready to tell her story. Left alone for decades while Odysseus fights in the Trojan War, Penelope must face her own battles, managing Ithaca, difficult in-laws, her son, and hordes of increasingly menacing suitors.

The Penelopiad is a contemporary take on Homer's The Odyssey that sees Penelope and her twelve wronged maids take centre stage. Full of live music, poetry, tragedy, and Atwood's wicked humour and performed by an ensemble cast of 13 lead by Core Ensemble member Liliana Macarone as Penelope.

Director Rebecca Murphy (Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead, Henry IV Part 1, The Rover), is looking forward to sharing this tale:
"I'm so excited that we are bringing this fascinating piece of theatre to Brisbane audiences. In some ways it's a production that ventures into new territory for QSE but at its core, it has so many of the things that we and our audiences love! An epic story told with lots of live music and singing, stunning verse, and a whole lot of committed ensemble work. As a long-time Margaret Atwood fan, it's been a privilege and a whole lot of fun to get the opportunity to bring her words from page to stage."

The ensemble will also be running again its Shakespeare Beyond Initiatives; A Night At The Theatre (ANATT) and a Relaxed Performance as part of the season. Established in 2016, ANATT invites patrons to donate the price of a ticket. QSE then works with Community Partners Australian Red Cross, Communify, and Arafmi to share tickets with people who might not have otherwise had the opportunity to experience live theatre.

A Relaxed Performance of The Penelopiad will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 2nd. Relaxed Performances are designed to welcome people who may enjoy a more relaxed performance environment, including (but not limited to) people with autism or individuals with sensory sensitivity. Parents and caregivers may also find the inclusive atmosphere relaxing with audience members free to move, speak, and respond through the performance. 

Season: Saturday August 26th - Sunday September 10th
Preview: Friday August 25th
Relaxed Performance: Saturday September 2nd (2pm)
Post Show Q&A: Wednesday September 6th

Director: Rebecca Murphy
Assistant Director: Rebekah Schmidt
Production Manager: Kylii Davies
Stage Manager: Jordan Ferguson
Music Director/Composer: Rob Pensalfini
Fight Director: Jason McKell
Costume Designer: Leah Fitzgerald-Quinn
Set & Props Designer: Josh Murphy
Lighting Designer & Operator: Tim James
Assistant Costume Designer: Linda Ogonowski

Cast:
Liliana Macarone... Penelope
Riley Anderson... Maid/Telemachus
Meg Bennett... Maid/Queen Anticleia
Mikala Crawley... Maid
Leah Fitzgerald-Quinn... Maid/Helen
Ellen Hardisty... Maid/Suitor/Naiad
Sarah Hindle... Maid
Frances Marrington... Maid/Eurycleia
Leah Mustard... Maid
Rob Pensalfini... Maid/Odysseus
Rebekah Schmidt... Maid/Oracle
Angus Thorburn... Maid/Suitor/King Laertes
Willem Whitfield... Maid/Suitor/Icarius



