Stars Unite to Celebrate THE GO-BETWEENS' 16 LOVERS LANE at QPAC This September

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) will host a one-night-only celebration of one of Australia’s most beloved albums, 16 Lovers Lane by The Go-Betweens, on Friday, 26 September 2025, in QPAC’s Concert Hall.

The special concert will feature original album recording artists Lindy Morrison, Amanda Brown, and John Willsteed, joined by a star-studded lineup of Queensland vocalists and musicians including Meg Washington, Patience Hodgson (The Grates), Seja Vogel (Regurgitator), Jem Casser-Daley, David McCormack (Custard), Eamon Sandwith (The Chats), Ben Ely (Regurgitator), and Darren Hanlon. They’ll be backed by an expanded band featuring Dan Kelly, Luke Peacock, and Danny Widdicombe.

Released in 1988, 16 Lovers Lane is widely regarded as one of the greatest Australian albums of all time. It includes the iconic singles “Streets of Your Town” and “Was There Anything I Could Do?”, and helped define the sound of Brisbane’s indie music scene. The album has earned a lasting legacy, ranked No. 15 on Rolling Stone Australia’s 2021 list of the 200 Greatest Australian Albums of All Time.

“Celebrating Queensland artists and stories is at the heart of what we do at QPAC,” said QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy. “We are proud to present the return of 16 Lovers Lane in our Concert Hall, with an all-new and impressive line-up of highly acclaimed guest artists, all hailing from Queensland, to join with three former members of The Go-Betweens to bring this seminal album back to life.”

This new staging follows a popular 2017 performance of 16 Lovers Lane at QPAC as part of the Queensland Music Festival. While Robert Forster, co-founder and frontman of The Go-Betweens, will not appear, he has given his full support to the concert.

Formed in Brisbane in the late 1970s by Robert Forster and the late Grant McLennan, The Go-Betweens built a devoted international following with their poetic lyrics and melodic, artful songwriting.

16 Lovers Lane – In Concert

Date: Friday, 26 September 2025

Location: QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: On sale from 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, 15 July at qpac.com.au or by phone at 136 246