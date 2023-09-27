SWEENEY TODD Comes to Ghostlight Theatre Co. in November

Performances run 10-25 November 2023.
Ghostlight Theatre Co. has teamed up with KSP Theatre Inc. to present this blood-thirsty production of Sweeney Todd.
Sweeney Todd is a wronged barber hell-bent on revenge. When he moves in with local piemaker, Mrs Lovett, his thirst for blood increases with his body count. Meanwhile, Mrs Lovett's pies are meatier than ever...
Reinvented by director Gary Farmer-Trickett, this new and risky take on the Sondheim classic will allow audiences to be intrigued and curious while experiencing a true theatrical piece.
10-25 November 2023
KSP Theatre, Burpengary
Recommended for audiences 16+
Tickets on sale at www.trybooking.com/cmaxg
|Aida
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/06-12/20)
|The Hunt
Brisbane Powerhouse (10/20-10/21)
|'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street'
KSP Theatre (11/10-11/25)
|The Ring Cycle
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/01-12/23)
