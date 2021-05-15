Review | I AM KING. I AM QUEEN at Anywhere Festival

Presented by Room to Play and directed by Heidi Manché, I Am King. I Am Queen is an intimate night at the theatre in which Roymata Holmes shared stories of his childhood leading up to his adulthood. These stories aren't always uplifting; some are filled with pain, longing and heartbreak.

We follow his search to find himself, his sexuality and his calling in this world. This search is framed by various dance and movement pieces in which Holmes shows off his immaculate body and meandering, God- like pecks. And boy can he move. I'm never seen a body move like that before. Like there's a waves of power erupting through his flesh; unifying each of his joints.

The show ends with a glorious transformation in which Holmes wears a sexy, sequinned pink dress, the most glorious silver heels and a bee hive wig that's to die for. The audience is left cheering, giggling and wanting more. They're left yearning for more pieces of the puzzle, more facets of Holmes life that we've yet to explore.

Whether he's King or whether she's Queen, we were all there to worship Holmes tonight

Rating: 4 Stars