Queensland Museum to Host DISNEY: THE MAGIC OF ANIMATION

Disney magic is coming to the Queensland Museum this summer with Disney: The Magic of Animation set to open in June 2022. Every great animated movie starts with an artists' brushstroke, and the team at Walt Disney Animation Research Library is bringing an amazing selection of artwork from their extensive catalogue in this enchanting exhibition that takes you behind the scenes of your favourite animated films.

Disney: The Magic of Animation features more than 500 artworks including paintings, sketches, drawings and concept art that have been specially selected by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library in Los Angeles, California. These rarely seen works reveal the development of beloved stories and animation techniques from your favourite Walt Disney Animation Studios films and shorts including Mickey Mouse's first talkie, Steamboat Willie (1928), films such as Fantasia (1940), Sleeping Beauty (1959), The Little Mermaid (1989), The Lion King (1994), Frozen (2013), Moana (2016), Frozen 2 (2019) and the studio's latest hit film, Encanto (2021).

Visitors can take a step inside some timeless scenes from their favourite movies and discover how animators use colour to express emotions, and the technical skills of crafting character and storytelling. Discover how Walt Disney animated films come to life through the hands of hundreds of behind the scenes Disney artists and specialists who work together to bring these characters and stories to life. Together with their talents and innovative technical advancements they continue to achieve new heights in animated film making as seen throughout the decades.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said Disney: The Magic of Animation showcased treasured animations from one of the world's most renowned and creative studios.

"Queensland Museum is set to become the happiest place in Brisbane when this marvellous, magical event opens in June," Minister Enoch said.

"Featuring original sketches with rare and unique artworks dating back to 1928, Disney: The Magic of Animation offers a glimpse behind the scenes of these much-loved animated movies and promises to be a family favourite. As we celebrate the Queensland Museum Network's 160 years, this exceptional exhibition charts the Walt Disney Animation Studio's process of creating on-screen magic and sharing timeless stories for nearly a century. The Palaszczuk Government is proud to support the Queensland Museum to present exhibitions which create engaging experiences for Queenslanders and visitors to the state. Disney: The Magic of Animation is set to further reinforce Queensland Museum's reputation as a world-class cultural venue that continues to drive strong economic outcomes for the state."

Queensland Museum Network CEO Dr Jim Thompson said the exhibition would be Queensland Museum's blockbuster drawcard for 2022. "We are delighted to welcome an iconic and well-known brand such as Disney to our museum this winter, and we believe Queensland residents will excitedly anticipate taking a step behind the scenes to see how their favourite animated characters have been brought to life in this exhibition," Dr Thompson said.

"We have the pixie dust ready and we are elated to bring the creativity, magic and innovation of Disney Animation to our audiences in June 2022. From classics such as Mickey Mouse, Pinocchio and the first Disney Princess Snow White right up to recent releases such as Frozen, Moana and Encanto, this is a must-visit exhibition for Disney fans."

The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand's Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: "We're excited for Queenslanders to see this wonderous exhibition of Disney animation artistry. This special showcase of Disney magic across generations of storytelling will inspire and delight guests of all ages".

"The filmmakers and storytellers at Walt Disney Animation Studios have been creating, producing and pushing the boundaries of animation for almost 100 years. Animation is an art form that literally brings still, static images to life. Whether it is a series of appealing line drawings, shot in sequential order to create a believable character, or complex digital imagery rendered to create a magical effect, animation has the power to transport the viewer into a world of imagination and beauty," added Kristen McCormick, Art Exhibitions & Conservation Manager of Walt Disney Animation Research Library.

Get set to be inspired by the beautiful artistry behind your favourite characters and discover how drawings are brought to life, from pencil and paper to today's computer-generated wonders in Disney: The Magic of Animation at Queensland Museum in June 2022.

Join the waitlist for tickets now, click here.

Photo Credit: Copyright: Encanto (2021), Lorelay Bové, concept art, digital painting © Disney Enterprises Inc.