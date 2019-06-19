PUFFS OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC Is Coming to Brisbane Powerhouse

It has sparked a cult following across the world, and now it is Brisbane's turn to step into the world of magical misfits as TEG Live, in association with Tilted Windmills Theatricals, John Arthur Pinckard & David Carpenter bring the smash-hit comedy play PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic to the Brisbane Powerhouse from August 23.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to Wizard School. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, a lovable group of misfits, who just happened to be there too. PUFFS The Play offers a fresh look at the familiar tale of a Certain Boy Wizard from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through Wizard School.

PUFFS will make its Brisbane premiere at Brisbane Powerhouse on Thursday 29 August 2019 and will run until Sunday 15 September 2019, with previews commencing Friday 23 August 2019. Tickets will go on sale at 10.00am AEST, Monday 24 June 2019 through Ticketek with tickets from $39.90.

When PUFFS debuted in New York in 2015, it was celebrated as "a tremendous comedic feast" by The New York Theatre Review. Nerdist commented that PUFFS "never goes more than a minute without a laugh!", and the show was praised by The Huffington Post for its "rip-roaring staging, wit and delightful theatrical craft."

Australian audiences and critics were overwhelmingly united in their response with PUFFS opening to rave reviews and 5 Star praise from all those who experienced its hilarity. Its record breaking 12-week run saw PUFFS awarded the title of the longest running play in Melbourne for the past 48 years!

The all-Australian cast for PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at Certain School of Magic & Magic includes James Bryers (Matilda The Musical, The Rocky Horror Show) playing the role of Cedric, Adam Marks (SBS film Black Lips) as Oliver, Angelina Thomson (West Side Story on Sydney Harbour, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Megan, Kimie Tsukakoshi (SBS TV's The Family Law, The Bureau of Magical Things) as Sally, Olivia Charalambous as Susie, Daniel Cosgrove as J. Finch, Ryan Hawke as Wayne, Gareth Isaac as The Narrator, Lauren McKenna as Leanne and Resident Director, Annabelle Tudor as Hannah, with Matt Whitty as Ernie. Swings will be James Haxby (Pop Up Globe) and Brooke Rayner (The Echo of the Shadow).

PUFFS is written by Matt Cox and directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker. It features production and costume design by Madeleine Bundy, original lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Matt Cox and original music by Brian Hoes.

With its irreverent humour, PUFFS' evening shows are best suited to older wizard loving audiences, from mid-teens to adults. On weekend matinees the show has been lightly transfigured so that wizards aged 8 and above can share in the magic of PUFFS, and parents can relax knowing their kids won't learn any new curses, with Family Tickets priced at just $129.

PUFFS GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE 10.00AM AEST, MONDAY 24 JUNE 2019 via ticketek.com.au





