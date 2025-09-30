MJ THE MUSICAL is Coming to Brisbane in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After thrilling more than 5 million audience members worldwide, producers of MJ THE MUSICAL confirmed that the Olivier and four-time Tony Award-winning musical will open in Brisbane at QPAC's Lyric Theatre in March 2026.

Tickets for the Brisbane season will be available for pre-sale from Monday 27 October 2025. Patrons are encouraged to join the waitlist at mjthemusical.com.au for first access to tickets.

Brought to Australia by leading producer Michael Cassel, alongside original Broadway producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain, the Australian premiere season of MJ marks the fifth production of the global hit musical since its Broadway debut in February 2022. Along with acclaimed runs in London, Germany and across the US, Brisbane is the next Australian city set to experience the must-see theatrical event.

Lia Vollack, MJ's original Broadway producer, said, “The global response to MJ has been phenomenal. The entire creative team and I are thrilled to share this extraordinary production with Brisbane audiences, and to showcase the talented company who bring this show to life.”

Australian producer Michael Cassel said, “MJ has left audiences on their feet night after night thanks to its scale, precision and sheer electricity, and we're thrilled to bring that energy to Brisbane. QPAC is the ideal stage for our world-class Australian cast; an ensemble of remarkable singers, dancers and musicians, including Liam Damons, who returns home to Brisbane in one of our leading roles. This production pairs an emotional theatrical story with the kind of big-night impact audiences love, and we can't wait to share it with Queensland.”

The production is led by Broadway sensation Ilario Grant as MJ, joined by Brisbane's own Liam Damons, who will open the season in his hometown playing the role of Michael in his teenage years. Damons, who made his professional debut with MJ is currently reprising the role in Melbourne.

Liam Damons said, “Being part of MJ has already been such an incredible journey, and opening the show in Brisbane makes it even more special. This has been a huge week for Brisbane with the AFL and NRL, so it's awesome to have some amazing theatre news to add to the celebrations. There's nothing quite like performing for a hometown crowd, and I'm so proud to share this story here.”

The current adult cast is completed by Josslynn Hlenti Afoa as Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson/Kate; Conlon Bonner playing the dual roles of Tito Jackson and Quincy Jones; Derrick Davis playing Michael's father, Joseph, and his tour director, Rob; Yashith Fernando as Alejandro; Wonza Johnson as Berry Gordy and Nick; Tim Wright as Dave; and Home and Away star Penny McNamee making her highly anticipated return to the stage as MTV journalist, Rachel.

The adult cast also features, Ceeko, Albanus Terry Strickland II, Luther Brooks IV, Beth Appiah Cain, Shewit Belay, Martha Berhane, Eric Boyd, Charlie Bryant, Liam Costello, Xavier Gibson, Kyle Kavully, G Madison IV, Loredo Malcolm, David L. Murray Jr, Sebaga Neumann, Coby Njoroge, Warren Nolan Jr, Fletcher O'Leary, Brittany Page, Dustin Praylow, Tigist Strode and Iris Wei.

Set in 1992, MJ offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Michael Jackson's iconic Dangerous World Tour. The production goes far beyond the signature moves and global hits, inviting audiences in to share in the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status, brought to life through the lens of an MTV journalist granted rare rehearsal-room access. From the mind of two-time Pulitzer Prize winning Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat), MJ explores intimate moments from the complex history of Jackson's life as he attempts to align the Dangerous World Tour to his creative genius.

Seen by over 5 million people worldwide, MJ was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning four including Best Choreography for the show's creator, Artistic Associate of The Royal Ballet Christopher Wheeldon OBE (An American in Paris) and Best Actor in a Musical for the show's original Broadway star, Myles Frost. Most recently, MJ received three Olivier Award nominations, with Christopher Wheeldon OBE taking home the award for Best Theatre Choreography.

Featuring more than 25 of Michael Jackson's greatest hits - including Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Man in The Mirror and Thriller - MJ has captured the hearts and imaginations of packed houses around the world.