KFC Reveals Story Bridge Hotel For Its FREE Gig With Illy In Brisbane This Sunday

Brisbane, Australia: KFC has today revealed the iconic Story Bridge Hotel as the location for its third Bucket. Why Not? music gig. Taking place in Brisbane this Sunday, 750 lucky fans will be treated to an epic street party with live music from award-winning hip-hop artist, Illy.

Being the first music event to be held at the Story Bridge Hotel, KFC will be shutting down Baildon Street to throw the once in a lifetime gig under Brisbane's Story Bridge.

Taking place between 4pm and 8pm, the KFC Food Truck will be in attendance and feeding hungry fans with the Colonel's fresh hand-breaded chicken accompanied by a chill zone for fans to tuck into their chook.

KFC fans can sign up to the newsletter for guaranteed entry (300 spots available): https://www.kfc.com.au/bucketwhynot or line up at the venue for the remaining 450 spots. First in, best dressed!





