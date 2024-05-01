Feature: Javeenbah Theatre Announces Auslan Interpreted Main Stage Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Javeenbah Theatre is thrilled to announce its ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusivity with the introduction of Auslan interpreted main stage shows for the rest of 2024 in a Gold Coast Community Theatre first. As part of our dedication to making theatre accessible to all members of the community, these interpreted performances will provide an opportunity for Deaf and hard of hearing audiences to fully engage with and enjoy our productions.

Javeenbah Theatre recognizes the importance of ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the magic of live theatre. By offering Auslan interpreted performances, they aim to break down barriers and create a more inclusive environment for all members of our community.

The schedule for Auslan interpreted main stage shows for the remainder of 2024 is as follows:

Picnic at Hanging Rock, Interpreted Performance: 22nd June 2024 Kimberly Akimbo, Interpreted Performance: 7th September 2024 Ladies Down Under, Interpreted Performance: 30th November 2024

"We are overwhelmed with excitement to introduce Auslan interpreted performances at Javeenbah Theatre, after roaring success from our trial earlier in the year, furthering our commitment to accessibility and ensuring that everyone can enjoy the magic of live performance and positioning ourselves as a leader in inclusive and accessible theatre" said Kaela Gray, President at Javeenbah Theatre. "We believe that theatre has the power to bring people together, and by offering interpreted performances, we hope to welcome even more members of our community through our doors."

Tickets for Auslan interpreted performances will be available for purchase through our website. For more information about the interpreted performances or to book tickets, please visit https://javeenbah.org.au/ or contact artisticdirector@javeenbah.org.au.

Join Javeenbah Theatre as they celebrate the joy of theatre with Auslan interpreted main stage shows for the rest of 2024.

About Javeenbah Theatre: Javeenbah Theatre is a vibrant community theatre located in Nerang Queensland. Since 1970, they have been dedicated to providing quality theatre productions for audiences of all ages. With a diverse range of shows and a commitment to inclusivity, Javeenbah Theatre strives to create memorable experiences for everyone who walks through our doors.

