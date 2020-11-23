COME FROM AWAY to Open at QPAC's Lyric Theatre in 2021 for Limited Season

Australian Arts Review has reported that Come From Away will be opening at QPAC's Lyric Theatre on 28 March 2021 for a limited season. This will be the first musical to open in Queensland since the shutdown brought on by the global pandemic.

After its run at QPAC's Lyric Theatre, the show will then play Sydney Capitol Theatre from 3 June 2021.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

For more information, visit: www.comefromaway.com.au for details.

