CATS in Brisbane Releases Additional Tickets

Due to demand, more tickets for the Brisbane season of the 40th Anniversary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical CATS have been released. The much-loved iconic musical will play at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC from 6 February for two weeks only – no extension is possible, and all performances are on sale.

The coveted role of Grizabella, the former “glamour cat” ostracised by the Jellicles, is played by Gabriyel Thomas, while audience favourite Todd McKenney plays the dual roles of Bustopher Jones and Asparagus the Theatre Cat, and classical performer Mark Vincent returns to the musical theatre stage as Old Deuteronomy, the patriarch of the Jellicle tribe. Recently seen as Roxie Hart in the sold-out national tour of Chicago, Lucy Maunder takes on the role of Jellylorum, while the rebellious cat Rum Tum Tugger is played by Des Flanagan. WAPPA graduate Jarrod Draper has been cast as Munkustrap, and returning to CATS after many years will be Leigh Archer as the motherly character Jennyanydots, also known among the tribe as the “Gumbie Cat”.

The remainder of the company includes Sarah Bourke (playing Tantomile), Olivia Carniato (Demeter), Mia Dabkowski-Chandler (Bombalurina), Tom Davis (Skimbleshanks), Ella Fitzpatrick (Jemima), Charlie Follows (Bill Bailey), Joshua Gordon (Coricopat), Chaska Halliday (Cassandra), Dominique Hamilton (swing), Tim Haskayne (Mr Mistoffelees), Claudia Hastings (Victoria/ White Cat), Aimee Jones (swing), Savannah Lind (Rumpleteazer), Joe Miller (swing), Jake O'Brien (Mungojerrie), Xavier Pellin (swing), Guy Pik (Carbuckety), Rania Potaka-Osborne (Alonzo), Edward Smith (Admetus/ Macavity), Thalia Smith (swing) and Tod Strike (swing).

“CATS was revolutionary when it began 40 years ago and Australia has an enduring love for the show. Now it’s time to let the memory live again.” said producer John Frost for Crossroads Live. “We have assembled a purr-fect cast for this 40th Anniversary Australian tour of CATS, a wonderful clowder of seasoned artists and new performers to the industry. Brisbane, queue up to buy your tickets before they sell out as it’s only in town for two weeks and selling fast!”