Ballet and Circus to Reopen QPAC's Flood-Impacted Playhouse

The Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Playhouse is scheduled to reopen on 10 June this year following its closure in late February due to the impact of Brisbane's floods.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas embraced the opportunity to announce the final stage of QPAC's re-opening saying it was great to be able to welcome two of Queensland's major performing arts companies back to the Playhouse stage.

"After such a challenging time, we couldn't be happier that the first two companies on our Playhouse stage will be Queensland Ballet followed by Circa," he said.

"While the return of the Playhouse will be cause for celebration at QPAC, Queensland Ballet will also be celebrating its own milestone of a decade of Li Cunxin's directorship in their season of Li's Choice opening on 10 June.

"Internationally acclaimed Circa will be hot on their heels with a return season of the much-loved Carnival of the Animals opening on 29 June, fresh from its international season in Singapore."

Mr Kotzas said it had been a mammoth undertaking to reopen QPAC following the floods.

"We've worked closely with the Queensland Government every step of the way to ensure we could reopen as soon as possible," he said.

"Although our Lyric Theatre, Cremorne Theatre and Concert Hall have been open for some time now, the Playhouse was the most flood impacted, and its reopening was delayed due to the availability of essential parts for repairs.

"This final stage of our re-opening means our full complement of theatres are back on offer and we can now confidently return to the great breadth of programming our audiences have come to expect from QPAC."

Queensland Ballet's Li's Choice season is now on sale and Circa's Carnival of the Animals will be on sale from Thursday 12 May via qpac.com.au

The Performing Arts Car Park (P1) that services QPAC remains closed due to ongoing flood recovery work and patrons are encouraged to park at other public car parks within walking distance of the Centre. For more information visit qpac.com.au/visiting/getting-here/