A Night At The Musicals Reveals Cast For DISNEY: IN CONCERT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Night At The Musicals Inc. has unveiled the cast for its final mainstage production of 2025, Disney: In Concert. Brisbane audiences can look forward to an evening of Disney magic performed by thirteen of Brisbane's finest local professional soloists, supported by a powerhouse vocal ensemble and live orchestra. Together, this extraordinary company will breathe new life into some of the most iconic songs from Disney's stage and screen catalogue.

The featured soloists are: Sean SINCLAIR, Jo-Anne Jackson, Jordan Koulos, Taylah Johns, Tymyka Adele Wines, Natasha Veselinovic, Chloe Rose Taylor, Timothy Aaron Cooper, Carly Bettinson, Vivien Emsworth, Sophora Cliff, Liam J O'Byrne, and Cody Arthur.

They are joined by an accomplished ensemble including: Morgan Heynes (cover), Alex Watson (cover), Akansha Hungenahally (cover), Harrison Ion (cover), Nykita O'Keeffe (cover), Laura Garrick, Liam Waldock, Paige McKay, Sophie Mason, Patrick Bischoff, Lucy Ross, Conor Ensor, Cameron Rollo, Harmony Breen, Chelsea Guard, Jacob Ballard, Jake Cropley, Zach Price & Flynn Nowlan.

Audiences will be treated to powerful performances of beloved favourites from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, Frozen, and more, reimagined with the artistry and unique production style that A Night At The Musicals has become known for.

Held at the stunning Talbot Theatre at Queensland Ballet's Thomas Dixon Centre, the concert will run for three performances only on 15-16 November 2025.

"This concert is a chance to experience Disney's music like never before, with some of Brisbane's best voices and musicians," said Producer, Sophora Cliff. "We're thrilled to close our 2025 season with such an extraordinary cast and a program that speaks to every generation."