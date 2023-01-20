Breaking News: GUSTAVO BARCHILON, the Prince of Musicals in Brazil, Announces His New Shows for 2023

Director and producer Gustavo Barshilon

photo by Guilherme Logullo

Multi-award winning director with the plays Barnum and 4000 Miles, Gustavo Barchilon (30) announces exclusively for BroadwayWorld his new works for 2023.

In the first semester, Barchilon directs SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical, produced by TouchÃ© Entretenimento, led by Renata Borges Pimenta. A critical success in its Broadway debut, the musical sees lovable wimp SpongeBob becoming an unexpected hero as he tries to save Bikini Bottom, along with his friends, from a volcano about to erupt. The inclusion, diversity and strength of optimism packed with a lot of humor, magical choreographies, irresistible characters and incredible costumes opens first in Rio de Janeiro and then in SÃ£o Paulo.

At the end of the first semester, through his production company BARHO ProduÃ§Ãµes, in partnership with Thiago Hofman, and the aforementioned TouchÃ© Entretenimento, Gustavo directs and produces the satirical musical Something Rotten!, which in Portuguese will be called Uma Coisa Podre - A ComÃ©dia Mais HilÃ¡ria da Broadway. With several Tony Award nominations, the musical whose title comes from the phrase 'Something is rotten in the state of Denmark', from Hamlet, premieres first in SÃ£o Paulo and then continues its season in Rio. Something Rotten! is set in 1595 London, England, where the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, are trying to make it big by writing plays, but are overshadowed by Renaissance rock star playwright known as "The Bard" (William Shakespeare). Desperate to find success, Nick gets help from a soothsayer for the next big hit. So Nostradamus, Nick and Nigel began writing what is intended to be the biggest triunph on stage: Omelette: The Musical.

Hello, Gorgeous! For the beginning of the second semester, also produced by BARHO ProduÃ§Ãµes, this time in partnership with 7.8 ProduÃ§Ãµes ArtÃ­sticas, and directed by Gustavo, we will have the long-awaited production of Funny Girl, never staged before in Brazil. Currently playing on Broadway where it stars Lea Michele, the semi-biographical musical is about the great and talented Jewish comedian Fanny Brice who rises from obscurity to become one of the most beloved performers on the New York stage. In search of happiness, she approaches the charming gambler and entrepreneur Nicky Arnstein with whom she has a tempestuous relationship. The musical is famous for launching Barbra Streisand to the world, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress for this role.

Finally, closing the year, Barchilon promises us a musical, as untitled yet, which will tell the intimacies of the renowned Brazilian singer, actress and performer Elba Ramalho, with the composer Chico Buarque: how they met, how she had her first opportunity in the musical Ã“pera do Malandro - when she was launched as an actress, later becoming a successful singer and winning two Latin Grammys. Her main songs, in addition to those by Buarque, are also by Dominguinhos and ZÃ© Ramalho, which earned her the title of Queen of ForrÃ³. The format of the musical will be Elba, to be performed by a yet-to-be-defined singer/actress, inside a theater dressing room singing Chico's main hits, showing the relationship of friendship and companionship of many years between them two.

Multi premiado diretor com as peÃ§as Barnum - O Rei do Show e Ponto a Ponto - 4000 Milhas, Gustavo Barchilon (30) anuncia com exclusividade para o BroadwayWorld seus novos trabalhos para 2023.

Logo no primeiro semestre, Barchilon dirige Bob Esponja - O Musical, com produÃ§Ã£o da TouchÃ© Entretenimento, capitaneada por Renata Borges Pimenta. Sucesso de crÃ­tica em sua estreia na Broadway, o musical nos traz o adorÃ¡vel palerma Bob Esponja CalÃ§a Quadrada se tornando um herÃ³i inesperado ao tentar salvar a Fenda do BiquÃ­ni, juntamente com seus amigos, de um vulcÃ£o prestes a entrar em erupÃ§Ã£o. A inclusÃ£o, a diversidade e a forÃ§a do otimismo embalados por muito humor, coreografias mÃ¡gicas, personagens irresistÃ­veis e figurinos incrÃ­veis estreia primeiro no Rio de Janeiro vindo depois para SÃ£o Paulo.

JÃ¡ no final do primeiro semestre, atravÃ©s de sua produtora BARHO ProduÃ§Ãµes, em sociedade com Thiago Hofman, e a jÃ¡ citada TouchÃ© Entretenimento, Gustavo dirige e produz o musical satÃ­rico Something Rotten!, que em portuguÃªs se chamarÃ¡ Alguma Coisa Podre - A ComÃ©dia Mais HilÃ¡ria da Broadway. Com vÃ¡rias indicaÃ§Ãµes ao PrÃªmio Tony, o musical cujo tÃ­tulo vem da frase "HÃ¡ algo de podre no reino da Dinamarca", de Hamlet, estreia primeiro em SÃ£o Paulo e depois segue temporada no Rio. Something Rotten! se passa em 1595 em Londres, Inglaterra, onde os irmÃ£os Bottom, Nick e Nigel, estÃ£o tentando obter sucesso escrevendo peÃ§as, mas sÃ£o ofuscados pelo dramaturgo astro do rock da RenascenÃ§a conhecido como "O Bardo" (William Shakespeare). Desesperado para encontrar o sucesso, Nick recebe a ajuda de um adivinho para o prÃ³ximo grande hit. EntÃ£o Nostradamus, Nick e Nigel comeÃ§aram a escrever aquilo que se pretende ser o maior Ãªxito dos palcos: Omelete: O Musical.

Para o comeÃ§o do segundo semestre, tambÃ©m com produÃ§Ã£o da BARHO ProduÃ§Ãµes desta vez em parceria com a 7.8 ProduÃ§Ãµes ArtÃ­sticas, e direÃ§Ã£o de Gustavo, teremos a tÃ£o aguardada montagem de Funny Girl, inÃ©dita no Brasil. Atualmente em cartaz na Broadway onde faz grande sucesso com Lea Michele, o musical semibiogrÃ¡fico Ã© sobre a grande e talentosa comediante judia Fanny Brice que sai da obscuridade para se tornar uma das artistas mais amadas dos palcos de Nova York. Em busca da felicidade ela se aproxima do charmoso jogador e empresÃ¡rio Nicky Arnstein com quem tem um relacionamento tempestuoso. O musical Ã© famoso por ter lanÃ§ado para o mundo Barbra Streisand, que ganhou um PrÃªmio Oscar de Melhor Atriz, por este papel.

Singer, actress and performer Elba Ramalho

photo by DivulgaÃ§Ã£o

Finalmente, encerrando o ano, Barchilon nos promete um musical, ainda sem tÃ­tulo, que contarÃ¡ as intimidades da renomada cantora, atriz e performer brasileira Elba Ramalho, com o compositor Chico Buarque: como eles se conheceram, como ela teve sua primeira oportunidade no musical Ã“pera do Malandro - quando foi lanÃ§ada como atriz, depois se tornando cantora de sucesso e vencendo dois Grammys latinos. Suas principais canÃ§Ãµes, alÃ©m das de Buarque, sÃ£o tambÃ©m de Dominguinhos e ZÃ© Ramalho o que lhe rendeu o tÃ­tulo de Rainha do ForrÃ³. O formato do musical serÃ¡ Elba, a ser interpretada por uma cantriz ainda nÃ£o definida, dentro de um camarim cantando os principais sucessos de Chico mostrando o relacionamento de amizade e companheirismo de muitos anos dos dois.