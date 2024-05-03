Cine Sao Pedro Shows THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI With a Live Soundtrack

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cine São Pedro 2024 season will premiere next week, with the screening of the movie The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari at Theatro São Pedro. The exhibitions take place on the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th of May - from Thursday to Saturday, at 8pm, and on Sunday, at 5pm. The general rehearsal open to the public will be held on May 8, at 7pm.

The show is conducted by Marcelo Falcão, one of the founders and principal conductor of the Babylon Orchester Berlin, an orchestra residing at the legendary Babylon Cinema, in Berlin, and who was in charge of the Theatro São Pedro Orchestra, last year, for the exhibition from the film Metropolis.

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a 1920 German silent horror film directed by Robert Wiene and written by Hans Janowitz and Carl Mayer. Considered the quintessential work of German Expressionist cinema, it tells the story of an insane hypnotist (Werner Krauss) who uses a brainwashed somnambulist (Conrad Veidt) to commit murders. The film features a dark, twisted visual style, with sharp-pointed forms, oblique, curving lines, structures and landscapes that lean and twist in unusual angles, and shadows and streaks of light painted directly onto the sets.

The script was inspired by various experiences from the lives of Janowitz and Mayer, both pacifists who were left distrustful of authority after their experiences with the military during World War I. The film makes use of a frame story, with a prologue and epilogue combined with a twist ending. Janowitz said this device was forced upon the writers against their will. The film's design was handled by Hermann Warm, Walter Reimann and Walter Röhrig, who recommended a fantastic, graphic style over a naturalistic one.

The film thematizes brutal and irrational authority. Writers and scholars have argued the film reflects a subconscious need in German society for a tyrant, and is an example of Germany's obedience to authority and unwillingness to rebel against deranged authority. Some critics have interpreted Caligari as representing the German war government, with Cesare symbolic of the common man conditioned, like soldiers, to kill. Other themes of the film include the destabilized contrast between insanity and sanity, the subjective perception of reality, and the duality of human nature.

Clássico do expressionismo alemão estará em cartaz no Theatro São Pedro nos dias 09, 10, 11 e 12 de maio. Sob regência de Marcelo Falcão, a Orquestra do Theatro São Pedro irá executar a trilha sonora do filme, apresentado em parceria com a Cinemateca Brasileira



A temporada do Cine São Pedro 2024 terá estreia na próxima semana, com a exibição do filme O Gabinete do Dr. Caligari no Theatro São Pedro, equipamento cultural da Secretaria da Cultura, Economia e Indústria Criativas do Estado de São Paulo, gerido pela Santa Marcelina Cultura. As exibições acontecem nos dias 09, 10, 11 e 12 de maio - de quinta-feira a sábado, às 20h, e no domingo, às 17h. Já o ensaio geral aberto ao público será realizado em 8 de maio, às 19h.

O espetáculo conta com a regência de Marcelo Falcão, um dos fundadores e regente titular da Babylon Orchester Berlin, orquestra residente no lendário cinema Babylon, em Berlim, e que esteve à frente da Orquestra do Theatro São Pedro, no ano passado, para a exibição do filme Metropolis.

Dirigido por Robert Wiene, O Gabinete do Dr. Caligari (1920) tem roteiro de Carl Mayer e Hans Janowitz, sendo vanguarda cinematográfica por sua estética surrealista, construção narrativa e pelo uso inovador de cenários e iluminação. Em mais de um século de exibição em todo o mundo, a obra segue como referência para diretores e artistas, tendo um papel precursor no cinema de terror e suspense. A história se passa em um pequeno vilarejo da fronteira holandesa, em que um misterioso hipnotizador, Dr. Caligari, chega acompanhado do sonâmbulo Cesare que, supostamente, estaria adormecido por 23 anos. À noite, Cesare perambula pela cidade, concretizando as previsões funestas do seu mestre, o Dr. Caligari.

A trilha sonora executada ao vivo pelos músicos da Orquestra do Theatro São Pedro é uma compilação com música original de Giuseppe Becce e de compositores como Hector Berlioz, Robert Schumann, Richard Wagner, entre outros. O Cine São Pedro visa preservar com frescor a relação do público com o cinema mudo, tendo a música como principal elemento de cena, e promover o contato com a sétima arte em uma sala de concerto. O espetáculo também tem por objetivo resgatar a história centenária do São Pedro, inaugurado em 1917, e que também já foi cinema.

Os ingressos do Cine São Pedro custam R$ 70 e R$ 35 (meia) e podem ser adquiridos em: https://feverup.com/m/161211

SERVIÇO

CINE SÃO PEDRO

O Gabinete do Dr. Caligari

Orquestra do Theatro São Pedro

Cinemateca Brasileira

Marcelo Falcão, regência

ROBERT WIENE (1873-1938)

O Gabinete do Dr. Caligari (1920) – 70’

Compilação com música original de Giuseppe Becce e outros compositores, como Hector Berlioz, Robert Schumann, Richard Wagner, entre outros. Arranjo próprio

Ensaio geral aberto: 08 de maio, quarta-feira, 19h

Concertos: 09, 10, 11 e 12 de maio quinta-feira a sábado, 20h; domingo, 17h

Classificação indicativa: 12 anos

Ingressos: R$ 70 e R$ 35 (meia) em: https://feverup.com/m/161211