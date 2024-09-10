World-Renowned Violinist Maxim Vengerov and Pianist Polina Osetinskaya Return to Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrated violinist Maxim Vengerov and pianist Polina Osetinskaya are set to perform a night of beautiful music during a once in a generation concert at Boston’s Symphony Hall. Presented by Cherry Orchard Festival, a non-profit organization that promotes international theatrical and musical performances, the world-renowned duo will fill the historic music hall with the passion and virtuosity of Brahms, Schumann and Prokofiev on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM. The concert will mark Vengerov's first Boston performance in over 25 years, and the duo's first time on the Symphony Hall stage. Tickets are available now at BSO.org and by phone at 617-266-1200.

The repertoire begins with German pianist Clara Schumann’s Three Romances For Violin and Piano, her husband Robert’s Violin Sonata No. 3 in A minor and Johannes Brahms’ Scherzo from F-A-E Sonata. Following the intermission, the longtime collaborators will perform Sergey Prokofiev’s 5 Melodies and Violin Sonata No. 2.

About Polina Osetinskaya

Internationally acclaimed pianist Polina Osetinskaya began her career at the age of five and was soon acclaimed as a wunderkind in the former Soviet Union. She gave her first concert at the age of six and entered the Central Music School of the Moscow Conservatory at the age of seven. The first teacher of Ms. Osetinskaya was her father Oleg Osetinsky, then she continued her studies at the Leningrad Conservatory with Marina Wolf and later at the Moscow Conservatory with Vera Gornostaeva.

She regularly performs all over the world and during the 2024/2025 concert season, will make her debuts in Australia, Singapore, and Brazil. Osetinskaya has also performed at Vienna’s Musikverein, London’s Barbican Centre, Rome’s Teatro Argentina, as well as in Italy, Germany, Poland, The USA, Russia and Israel. Osetinskaya has appeared with musicAeterna, Mariinsky Orchestra, Evgeny Svetlanov Symphony Orchestra and Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.

About Maxim Vengerov

Maxim Vengerov is universally hailed as one of the world’s finest musicians, and often referred to as the greatest living string player in the world today.

Born in 1974, he began his career as a solo violinist at the age of five, won the Wieniawski and Carl Flesch international competitions at ages 10 and 15 respectively, studied with Galina Tourchaninova and Zakhar Bron, made his first recording at the age of 10, and went on to record for high-profile labels including Melodia, Teldec, Deutsche Gramophone and Warner, earning among others, Grammy and Gramophone artist of the year awards.

Recent highlights include Mr. Vengerov opening the season of the Orchestra Filarmonica della Scala with Maestro Chailly, a Residence with Monte Carlo Philharmonic and the Philharmonie in Paris and extensive recital tours throughout the world. Mr. Vengerov also celebrated 40 years on stage with a sold-out Royal Albert Hall concert performing both Brahms Violin concerto and Brahms Double Concerto.

Mr. Vengerov has received numerous awards including Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Soloist Performance and a World Economic Forum Crystal award in 2007, honoring artists who have used their art to improve the state of the world, as well as the Ordre du Chevallier from the Palace in Monte Carlo where he resides.

He plays the ex-Kreutzer Stradivari (1727).

Maxim Vengerov (violin) and Polina Osetinskaya (piano) will perform at Boston Symphony Hall (301 Massachusetts Ave) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available now at BSO.org and by phone at 617-266-1200.

